VOA Our Voices 414: Is COVID an Endemic, Yet?

It has been two years since the world was plunged into the unknown by the COVID 19 pandemic. Remote work, on-line school, mask mandates -- and vaccines and social distancing became the order of the day. South Africa, Ghana, Kenya have lifted their COVID restrictions, but have we really turned the corner with the end in sight? This week on Our Voices, we are taking a closer look at the possible end of the pandemic as the world attempts to transition back to normal amid the rise of new Covid variants.