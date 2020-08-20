2020 USA Votes

74 Top Republicans Endorse Biden for President

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 08:08 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as stands on stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves as he stands on stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 19, 2020.

Seventy-four former Republican national security officials say they are voting for Democrat Joe Biden for president because they believe Donald Trump is engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.” 

Most of those who signed the letter, released Thursday by the advocacy group Defending Democracy Together, put their names on a similar statement in 2016, which also warned against electing Trump. 

Thursday’s statement outlines 10 reasons why the signers believe Trump must not be reelected in November, including allegations that he has “gravely damaged America’s role as a world leader … undermined confidence in our presidential elections ... aligned himself with dictators...” and “attacked and vilified immigrants to our country.” 

“While some of us hold policy positions that differ from those of Joe Biden and his party, the time to debate those policy differences will come later. For now, it is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy,” the letter stated. 

Signatories to the letter include Republican stalwarts who served under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, and Trump himself. They include former deputy and assistant secretaries of state, U.S. trade representatives, members of Congress and senior Pentagon officials. 

The White House has not yet responded to the statement. Trump and his supporters will get the chance to defend his record of nearly four years at next week’s virtual Republican National Convention, where he will be nominated for a second term.  

The virtual Democratic National Convention, scheduled to conclude Thursday evening with Biden’s formal acceptance of the party’s presidential nomination, has included some Republicans, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich and former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, voicing their support for a Biden presidency.

Related Stories

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after the roll call vote…
2020 USA Votes
Biden, on Third Try, Aims for Summit of US Political Life
Democratic presidential candidate’s vision for US, at home and abroad, is sharply at odds with that of incumbent Donald Trump
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 19:27
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
2020 USA Votes
Democrats Officially Nominate Joe Biden as Their Presidential Candidate
Second night of Democratic convention features speeches by Jill Biden, Bill Clinton, John Kerry
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 01:18
In this image from video, former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the first night of the Democratic National…
2020 USA Votes
Prominent Republicans Endorse Biden at Democratic Convention
Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who was one of President Trump’s strongest rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, is perhaps the most prominent Republican to both oppose Trump’s reelection and support Biden 
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 23:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Former State Department and Pentagon officials, and oth
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as stands on stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Biden, on Third Try, Aims for Summit of US Political Life

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after the roll call vote…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Set to Formally Accept Democratic Party's Presidential Nomination

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as stands on stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Trump to Speak Near Biden's Hometown Shortly Before DNC Acceptance Speech

Pennsylvania State Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.
2020 USA Votes

Pence Campaigns in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Tankcraft Corporation Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Darien, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)