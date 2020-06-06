Middle East

FILE - Iraq’s rapid response forces storm a house in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, searching for wanted Islamic State group suspects, July 21, 2019. Iraq declared victory against IS in 2017, but the group continues to attack with sleeper cells.
Extremism Watch
Islamic State Deadlier Than COVID-19 in Parts of Iraq
It's true particularly in northern provinces disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Irbil, local government officials say
ByNamo Abdulla
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 14:58
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's internationally-recognized government, speak prior to their talks in Ankara, Turkey, June 4, 2020.
Middle East
Egypt Proposes Libya Cease-fire, Calls for Withdrawal of Mercenaries
Eastern military commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar and parliament Speaker Aquela Salah visit Cairo to coordinate Monday cease-fire
Edward Yeranian
ByEdward Yeranian
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 13:52
This photo released by the Venezuelan Miraflores presidential press office shows President Nicolas Maduro speaking over…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Imprisoned Parliamentarians Worldwide at Risk From Coronavirus
Conditions of detention and lack of due process in Venezuela, Ivory Coast and Turkey put MPs at particular risk in COVID-19 pandemic: IPU
Lisa Schlein
ByLisa Schlein
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:50
Shiite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups stand in front of Lebanese army as they shout slogans against anti-government protesters, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Middle East
Clashes, Tear Gas in Beirut as Protests Turn to Riots
Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators are gathered in central Beirut Saturday, hoping to reboot nationwide anti-government protests that began late last year amid a worsening economic and financial crisis
ByAssociated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:20
FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in…
Middle East
US Warns No End to Fight Against Islamic State
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promises anti-IS coalition members US will continue to provide 'military backbone' against terror group
Jeff Seldin
ByJeff Seldin
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 19:22
A Syrian woman looks at US and Russian soldiers in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiyah (Derik) at the border with…
Extremism Watch
Russia Eyes Military Expansion in Northeast Syria
Russian military convoy arrived last week in village near Syria's border with Turkey and Iraq; Russian officers reportedly discussed possibility of building a military base in vicinity
Sirwan Kajjo
BySirwan Kajjo
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 18:12
Undated photo of Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari, deported by the U.S. on June 1, 2020 after U.S. authorities prosecuted him in 2016 and then acquitted him in November 2019 of stealing U.S. trade secrets. (IRNA)
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Scientist Deported by US Arrives in Tehran, But US Officials Deny Any Swap
Iranian media showed images of Sirous Asgari arriving Wednesday in Tehran, four years after he was prosecuted and later acquitted of stealing US trade secrets
Michael Lipin
ByMichael Lipin
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 12:09
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, Turkish police officers arrest a demonstrator wearing a face mask for protection…
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests
'Dangerous': Around World, Police Chokeholds Scrutinized
Police rules and procedures on chokeholds and restraints vary internationally
ByAssociated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 05:50
Undated photo of Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari, deported by the U.S. on June 1, 2020 after U.S. authorities prosecuted him in 2016 and then acquitted him in November 2019 of stealing U.S. trade secrets. (IRNA)
VOA News on Iran
Daughter Says Iranian Scientist Deported by US, but Officials Deny Any Swap With Iran
In a Monday Facebook post, Zahra Asgari said her father Sirous Asgari was flying back to Iran, four years after he was prosecuted and later acquitted of stealing US trade secrets 
Michael Lipin
ByMichael Lipin
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 00:05
Saudi officials are seen during a virtual pledging conference to aid Yemen, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2020.
Middle East
Yemen Hangs on as International Aid Dries up
The UN and Saudi Arabia are hosting a virtual pledging conference to raise $2.4 billion to assist millions of Yemenis in distress
Lisa Schlein
ByLisa Schlein
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 15:49
FILE - A woman watches a Facebook video of Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf on her mobile phone in Syria's capital Damascus, May 11, 2020.
Middle East
Syrian Stock Market Halts Trading for Assad Cousin's Company
Move marks another development in a deepening financial dispute within the Assad family, which has ruled Syria for five decades
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 09:04
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2013 file photo, Egyptian interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Egyptian prime ministry in Cairo, Egypt.
USA
Egypt's ex-PM Faces Torture Allegation in American's Lawsuit
M. Soltan brought the lawsuit against former Egyptian PM Hazem el-Beblawi under the 1991 Torture Victims Protection Act
ByAssociated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:44
In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo, a helicopter flies near Turkey's drilling ship, 'Fatih' dispatched towards the eastern Mediterranean, near Cyprus.
Europe
Greece Protests Turkish Drilling Plans in Mediterranean 
Analysts warn of a possible confrontation between the two NATO allies
ByAnthee Carassava
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:40
Undated image of Iranian-Swedish medical doctor Ahmad Reza Jalali, who was jailed in Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death in 2017 for alleged espionage. He has been detained at Tehran's Evin prison. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran
Jailed, Ailing Iranian-Swedish Doctor’s Wife Says Iran Ignored His Release Appeals
In VOA Persian interview, Vida Mehran Nia said Iran’s judiciary offered no response to release requests from her sick husband Ahmad Reza Jalali, sentenced to death in 2017
Michael Lipin
ByMichael Lipin
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 04:21
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a mask as he looks on during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Saturday,…
00:04:35
Middle East
Coronavirus Puts Israel’s Democratic Institutions to the Test
Jewish state’s cutting-edge internal security service, the Shin Bet, was put to work in fighting the pandemic, and it raised big concerns about
Linda Gradstein
ByLinda Gradstein
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 10:22

