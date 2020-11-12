2020 USA Votes

After Trump, Southeast Asia Craves Reliable Ally in Biden

By Vijitra Duangdee
Updated November 12, 2020 10:38 PM
A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.
A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.

BANGKOK - A Joe Biden presidency is likely to involve a deeper U.S. engagement with Southeast Asia, some analysts say, offering trade for their pandemic-hit economies and security leverage against regional heavyweight China—but also bringing uncomfortable questions on rights and democracy.

Southeast Asia knows Biden from his time as vice president in the administration of President Barack Obama, whose “Asia pivot” lavished diplomatic capital and resources on a strategic trade and defense vision for the region aimed at expanding economies that are home to 650 million people and checking China's march.

President Donald Trump’s approach to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations has seen defense sales, bilateral trade deals and promises of support in the face of an increasingly assertive Beijing, which has ramped up its bases in the contested South China Sea.

Trump also brought threats to the same countries, however, over trade deficits. The sudden withdrawal from the Obama-era Trans-Pacific Partnership after years of talks on the world’s largest low-tariff trade zone left allies wondering whether the U.S. could still be counted on as a long-term partner.

Now, ASEAN leaders are expected this weekend to sign a rival trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, anchored by China.

Some analysts predict that under Biden, America will be a more visible ally.

“Biden will reconstruct US foreign policy in Southeast Asia,” said Ade M Wirasenjaya, who lectures on International Relations at the Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

“Biden has political insignia with Democrat and predecessor Obama. He will be more calm and build relationships in a multilateralist way than Trump.”

Biden—and his top officials—also will show up, said Emeritus Professor Carl Thayer of the University of New South Wales, in Australia.

“President-elect Biden has already proclaimed ‘we’re back!’ meaning that top U.S. officials will turn up for high-level meetings with their ASEAN counterparts,” he said.

Trump skipped several key ASEAN summits, while China routinely sends top leaders.

Trump’s trade war with China also left blisters across the region’s export-reliant economies—some countries benefiting from a shift of supply chains, others losing investment from battered Chinese firms as protectionist measures toxified the trade environment.

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He have lunch after signing the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade agreement, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington.
FILE - President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He have lunch after signing the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade agreement, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington.

The projected change in the White House has been welcomed by ASEAN leaders, many stunned by America’s sudden retreat from leadership on major global issues like trade and climate change.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, whose country is Southeast Asia’s second biggest economy and Washington’s oldest Asian ally, said he “looks forward to working closely” with the incoming president, while Halimah Yacob, Singapore’s president took to Facebook to praise the president-elect and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“This is the historic moment for women minorities in the U.S., and around the world,” Yacob said on Facebook.

Elephant in the room?

There may be awkward conversations, however, once Biden takes office in January.

Biden will “pay attention to issues related to human rights and democratic development, which has been overlooked by the Trump administration,” said Kavi Chongkittavorn, a Bangkok-based veteran diplomatic commentator.

Trump paid less public attention than his predecessors to pro-democracy movements and questions of human rights, dismaying activists from Thailand to Cambodia. Analysts say that served to embolden regional strongmen such as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as well as the ex-generals who stack Thailand’s government, and even Vietnam’s communist leadership.

Kavi said Biden will be more attentive and “zero-in on Thailand and its future strategic role,” said Kavi.

Trade and security

While the TPP deal is unlikely to re-emerge as it was, Southeast Asian leaders who are meeting this week in Vietnam will be hoping for swift reassurances from a Biden administration on free trade.

Equally, they will be keen to have a reboot of the climate change agenda, which they see as integral to the future of a region hit by historic droughts and storms.

Their main concern, though, is the rapid advance of China. It is now the biggest trading partner with ASEAN and a military power with its eyes firmly set on dominating the South China Sea, as well as completing a lattice of debt-funded infrastructure projects to realize its Belt and Road Initiative ambitions.

Trump had promised to turn up the economic and military heat on China in a second term, offering Southeast Asian states—an area his administration defined as the Indo-Pacific—valuable leverage in their negotiations with their neighborhood superpower.

Biden will have to address the same concerns, experts say.

“No matter who runs the White House, there’s still an increasing convergence of strategic interests in the South China Sea and bilateral economic ties are still flourishing,” said Le Hong Hiep, an academic at the Contemporary Southeast Asia ISEAS – Singapore based Yusof Ishak Institute.

First, though, he will have to seize the chance to remake old friendships and show that America remains a long-term ally that will not divide and rule a Southeast Asian bloc already being fractured by China’s wealth and influence.

“Biden will become a strategic partner with ASEAN,” Wirasenjaya said, “particularly to reduce China's aggression in the South China Sea.”

 

Related Stories

Copies of the Korean version of the autobiography of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden are displayed at a bookstore in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
US President-Elect Joe Biden Talks with More World Leaders
Congratulatory telephone calls come as President Donald Trump refuses to concede following November 3 election and challenges results
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:26 AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Works on Transition to Power 
US president-elect met again Thursday  with his  transition advisers, who include experts familiar with issues he will face early in his administration     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 07:11 AM
People hold posters and campaign signs for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris.
East Asia Pacific
Biden Expected to Uphold Staunch US-Taiwan Ties But Not Like Trump
Projected winner of America’s presidential election wants stronger US relationship with Taiwan, while leaders in Taipei hope for the same
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:11 AM
A selection of the British national newspapers with front page reactions to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prevailing in the U.S. election, is seen in London, Nov. 8, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Saudis, Israel, India Join World Leaders in Congratulating Biden, Harris
For days, world leaders shied away from commenting on America’s presidential election, but Saturday, when Joe Biden became the projected winner, that changed
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 06:57 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Vijitra Duangdee

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Wins Arizona, Increasing Electoral College Lead

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump defends the right of a presidential nominee Joe Biden supporter
USA

Parler: A New Social Media Hangout for Conservatives to Vent, Plan

A screenshot of a graphic on Parler's home page
2020 USA Votes

Biden Presidency Could Be Pivotal in US-Turkey Relations, Analysts Say

FILE - Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.
2020 USA Votes

China Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing.
2020 USA Votes

What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall?

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.