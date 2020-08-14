2020 USA Votes

AP Fact Check: Harris Eligible to Serve as VP, President

By Associated Press
August 14, 2020 08:30 AM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Biden receive a virtual briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 13, 2020.

CHICAGO - False claims that Kamala Harris is not legally eligible to serve as U.S. vice president or president have been circulating in social media posts since 2019, when she first launched her Democratic primary campaign.  

On Thursday, after Harris was selected by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to serve as his running mate, President Donald Trump elevated the conspiracy while speaking to reporters from the White House podium.
 
A look at the claim:

The Claim: Harris is ineligible to serve as vice president or president because her mother is from India and her father is from Jamaica. Trump said he "heard" the California senator doesn't meet the requirements, adding, "I have no if idea that's right."  

The Facts: That's false. Harris was born on Oct. 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, according to a copy of her birth certificate, obtained by The Associated Press.  

Her mother, a cancer researcher from India, and her father, an economist from Jamaica, met as graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley.  

Since she was born on U.S. soil, she is considered a natural born U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment, and she is eligible to serve as either the vice president or president, Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told The Associated Press Thursday.  

"Full stop, end of story, period, exclamation point," Levinson said.  

There is "no serious dispute" in the legal community around the idea that someone born in the U.S. can serve as president, said Juliet Sorensen, a law professor at Northwestern University.  

"The VP has the same eligibility requirements as the president," Sorensen said. "Kamala Harris, she has to be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident in the United States for at least 14 years. She is. That's really the end of the inquiry."  

Trump was asked directly about the social media posts by a reporter Thursday. "I heard today that she doesn't meet the requirements," Trump said in response.

The false claims first started circulating on social media in 2019, during Harris' presidential campaign, and they were revived against last week, days ahead of her selection as Biden's running mate. Facebook posts falsely said she would not be eligible to take over for Biden, because her parents were both immigrants.  

"I can't believe people are making this idiotic comment," Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University professor of constitutional law, told The Associated Press at the time. "She is a natural-born citizen and there is no question about her eligibility to run."

Trump was a high-profile force behind the so-called "birther movement" — the lie that questioned whether President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, was eligible to serve. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

Related Stories

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as…
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris: Breaking Down Barriers, Confronting the Powerful
Harris is the fourth woman to be on a major party national ticket, but the first African American woman and first Asian American
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 11:25
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris' (D-CA) talks to media outside his house in New Delhi, India…
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris’ Family in India Rejoices Over VP Pick  
Harris’s pick for US vice president seen as yet another milestone in journey of people of Indian heritage
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:04
KAMALA HARRIS, as US Senator of California, on texture, finished graphic
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris' Selection As VP Resonates With Black Women
For many Black women, Sen. Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate represents a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 07:51
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community…
2020 USA Votes
Kamala Harris, Once a Presidential Candidate, Returns to Race
Harris makes history as first Black woman, first South Asian American on major US party presidential ticket
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 04:58
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Kamala Harris holds her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic…
Archive
Senator Kamala Harris
Democrat
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

AP Fact Check: Harris Eligible to Serve as VP, President

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
2020 USA Votes

DNC Host City Suffers Economic Loss as Convention Turns Virtual

The Wisconsin Center is seen Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Milwaukee. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual
2020 USA Votes

Shirley Chisholm’s Groundbreaking Run for President

Shirley Chisholm
2020 USA Votes

Trump Refuses to Reject Claims Harris Ineligible to Run for VP

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Rejects Biden’s Calls for National Mask Mandate    

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 13…