2020 USA Votes

Ballot Box Restriction Stays in Place in Texas

By VOA News
October 11, 2020 12:43 AM
Gov. Greg Abbott limits Texas counties to one mail ballot drop-off site in Houston
A sign sits outside of a mail ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 1, 2020.

Texas voters are back to facing limits on places to drop off their absentee ballots while a federal appeals court considers whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbot violated voting rights by his decision to provide Texas voters with only one ballot drop-off location per county for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Late Saturday the appeals court lifted an injunction granted Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

Abbott said the limit on ballot boxes was meant to discourage voter fraud. His order was issued after multiple ballot box locations had been set up and the dropping off of ballots had begun.

Pitman wrote in his 46-page decision, “By limiting ballot return centers to one per county, older and disabled voters living in Texas's largest and most populous counties must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus in order to exercise their right to vote and have it counted.”

Voting rights activists have argued that Abbott’s decision was a move to suppress the vote.

The U.S. has a long history of absentee ballot voting, but this year Republican President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vehemently opposed it.

Related Stories

FILE - A sign is seen outside a ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Judge Rules Against Texas Governor's Decision to Limit Absentee Ballot Boxes
Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, had ordered for only one drop-off location to be set up per county in a move critics say was intended to suppress the vote
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/10/2020 - 07:26 AM
Gov. Greg Abbott limits Texas counties to one mail ballot drop-off site in Houston
2020 USA Votes
Texas Governor Restricts Mail-In Ballot Drop-Off Locations
Democrats say it's a naked effort to suppress voters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 11:04 PM
Early Voting in US 2020 Election Beating Records
00:04:08
2020 USA Votes
Early Voting in US 2020 Election Beating Records
As the November 3rd elections approach in the US, many voters in states that allow it are already taking advantage of casting their ballots early – either in person or by mail
Default Author Profile
By Lesia Bakalets
Sun, 10/04/2020 - 05:13 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha,…
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Prepare for Contested Election Over Mail-in Voting
President Trump twice last week refused to ensure a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 01:33 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Judge Throws Out Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Lawsuit

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Cleared to End Isolation Hours After Large White House Event

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters,…
2020 USA Votes

Judge Rules Against Texas Governor's Decision to Limit Absentee Ballot Boxes

FILE - A sign is seen outside a ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020.
USA

Senate Republicans Prepare for Pre-Election Sprint to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2020, photo provided by the Supreme Court, shows the Bench draped in memory of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Republicans are rushing to fill the vacant seat with their conservative nominee.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Imposes Restrictions, More Warning Labels Ahead of US Election

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/18/20 Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most…