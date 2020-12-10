2020 USA Votes

Biden to Campaign for Georgia Democratic Senate Candidates

By VOA News
December 10, 2020 02:16 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 9, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 9, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will campaign next Tuesday in the southern state of Georgia for two Democratic Senate candidates involved in crucial runoff elections next month that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate during the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

Biden said Thursday he will appear with the candidates -- investigative documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff and clergyman Raphael Warnock -- in Atlanta, the state capital and Georgia’s largest city.

The two Democrats face incumbent Republican lawmakers in the January 5 elections — Ossoff against Sen. David Perdue and Warnock facing Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Polls in the state show both elections are closely contested.

Trump Rallies Georgia Voters in US Senate Runoff
Voters in the state can begin casting their ballots Dec. 14 in two races that will determine which party will control the upper house of Congress

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have already campaigned in the state on behalf of Perdue and Loeffler. Pence is making another trip to the state for a Thursday night rally.

Republicans currently hold a 50-48 advantage over Democrats in the U.S. Senate that takes office in early January.  They need to win at least one of the two Georgia contests to take outright control, which would give the party a majority on all Senate committees and the right to set the chamber’s agenda.

Democrats need to win both seats for a 50-50 split, which would give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Democrats and a majority after Biden and Harris are inaugurated on January 20.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold, but Democrats have made strong gains in voter registration to turn the state into a political battleground.

After the state’s 5 million votes in last month’s presidential contest were counted three times, Biden defeated Trump by more than 11,000 votes. 

Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.