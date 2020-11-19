2020 USA Votes

Biden Conducts Virtual Meeting with State Governors

By Ken Bredemeier
November 19, 2020 02:17 PM
FILE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden conducts a virtual meeting with officials, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020.
FILE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden conducts a virtual meeting with officials, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden continues his transition to power, meeting virtually on Thursday with leading state governors even as President Donald Trump continues his long-shot legal efforts to overturn the election results and retain the presidency.

Biden, two months ahead of his inauguration on January 20, is meeting with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware.

Their discussions are likely to center on Biden’s plans when he takes office to control the surging number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and what can be done before he starts his four-year term in the White House.

Hundreds of thousands of new infections are being recorded in the U.S., with the figure topping 180,000 on some recent days and the death toll now totaling more than a quarter million, the most in any country across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dozens of public health experts on Thursday urged the Trump administration to allow the presidential transition process to officially start to confront the pandemic, giving incoming Biden officials access to information the Trump administration has compiled about medical supplies and the vaccines that are being developed. Preventative shots may soon be available for the most vulnerable Americans.

The health officials’ letter was written to Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, who has yet to sign paperwork declaring that Biden had won the election so the transition can officially start.

“In light of the public health crisis facing the nation, it is imperative that you ascertain Joe Biden as President-elect immediately under the Presidential Transition Act,” they wrote, adding: “Doing so will enable the incoming Biden team to liaise with key health officials in the Trump Administration and prepare a robust, coordinated response to the pandemic.”

But to date the country’s 45th president has refused to concede defeat to the prospective 46th chief executive after their bitter, months-long election campaign. As a result, Trump has kept Biden from seeing government intelligence about national security threats the U.S. might be facing or granted Biden aides access to a long list of government agencies.

The Republican Trump is clinging to the hope that he yet can overturn the results in a handful of battleground states that Biden won and retain the presidency, even as national news media say that the Democrat won well more than the 270-majority in the 538-member Electoral College that is determinative in U.S. presidential elections, not the national popular vote, which Biden also won.

Trump has lost numerous lawsuits claiming voting and vote-counting irregularities, and final vote tabulations are upholding Biden’s victories in key states.

The southern state of Georgia has completed its recount, which cut Biden’s advantage from slightly more than 14,000 votes to 12,781 after it was discovered that some ballots in two Trump-leaning counties had not originally been counted. But Biden is still projected to win the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Staying at the White House without venturing out for public appearances, Trump said on Twitter, “Thousands of uncounted votes discovered in Georgia counties. When the much more important signature match takes place, the State will flip Republican, and very quickly. Get it done!”

He complained, “Almost ZERO ballots rejected in Georgia this election. In years past, close to 4%. Not possible. Must have signature check on envelopes now. Very easy to do. Dems fighting because they got caught. Far more votes than needed for flip. Republicans must get tough!

The Trump campaign withdrew a lawsuit against officials in the Midwestern state of Michigan that sought to stop the state from certifying its election results, which showed Biden winning by 155,000 votes. The lawsuit dealt with minor issues that would not have overturned the statewide result and did not provide proof of fraud.

 

Related Stories

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reacts to a journalist's question while exiting The Queen theatre following a virtual meeting with frontline health care workers in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Says Battle Against Coronavirus Needs Commander in Chief
President-elect Joe Biden declares that battle against COVID-19 'is like going to war'
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 05:14 PM
Demonstrators with the New York Immigration Coalition rally asking President-elect Joe Biden to prioritize immigration reform,…
US Politics
Biden Expected to Reverse Many of Trump's Immigration Policies
President-elect vows to ease limits on temporary workers, loosen visa restrictions for international students, halt border wall construction and end private immigration detention centers 
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 06:06 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden exits The Queen theatre following a virtual meeting with frontline healthcare workers in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020.
Europe
Diplomats: Biden Administration Likely to ‘Sharpen Bite’ of Russia Sanctions
The aim would be to readjust them to increase their immediate impact
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 02:06 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Conducts Virtual Meeting with State Governors

FILE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden conducts a virtual meeting with officials, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020.

Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts

Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts
2020 USA Votes

Biden Says Battle Against Coronavirus Needs Commander in Chief

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reacts to a journalist's question while exiting The Queen theatre following a virtual meeting with frontline health care workers in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Poll: Half of US Republican Voters Believe Trump ‘Rightfully Won’ Election 

FILE- In a Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, a supporter of President Donald Trump is seen during a rally in Milwaukee after it was…
2020 USA Votes

House Democrats Nominate Pelosi as Speaker to Lead Into Biden era

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 12, 2020.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.