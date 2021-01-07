2020 USA Votes

Biden Expected to Nominate Boston Mayor Walsh for Labor Secretary

By VOA News
January 07, 2021 06:16 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks after a meeting on gun violence prevention outside the White House in Washington, May 24, 2016.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, U.S. news agencies report. 

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is reportedly being nominated for commerce secretary.  

Walsh, who has been Boston’s mayor for two terms after 17 years as a Massachusetts state representative, has a long history with labor unions. He previously led Boston Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization for unions. 

While the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has shown its support for Walsh, other notable U.S. unions, including the United Auto Workers and the Utility Workers Union of America, indicated their support for another top contender for the job, Michigan U.S. Representative Andy Levin. 

Biden and Walsh have known each other for years. Biden spoke at Walsh’s second inauguration as Boston’s mayor, calling him a “man of extraordinary character in a moment when we need more character and incredible courage.” 

Walsh’s appointment must be confirmed by the Senate. 

FILE - In this June 22 2020 file photo Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo sits during a news conference in Providence, R.I., …
Raimondo served as Rhode Island’s treasurer before her two terms as governor and was previously a venture capitalist. 

Biden has signaled he opposes Chinese tariffs — a significant difference from the Trump administration — in an indication of how the next commerce secretary’s job would differ from the current one’s. 

If confirmed, Raimondo will likely coordinate with Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Treasury, Janet Yellen, who would be the first woman to serve in that role. 

Earlier Wednesday, Biden announced his picks for attorney general and three other top positions at the Department of Justice. 

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland speaks during an event with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala…
Biden Names Garland as His Choice for Attorney General
Republicans snubbed appellate judge when Obama nominated him for Supreme Court seat in 2016

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.