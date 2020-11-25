2020 USA Votes

Biden Holiday Message: US Won’t Lose Fight Against Coronavirus

By Ken Bredemeier
November 25, 2020 06:30 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans on Wednesday to “steel our spines” against the surging coronavirus pandemic but assured them that “America is not going to lose this war.”  

A day ahead of the annual Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Biden promised, “There’s real hope, so hang on. This will not last forever.”  

He said the first vaccines against the coronavirus might be available by the end of December, while vowing to “get the entire country immunized as soon as we can.”  

Speaking from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said in the meantime, Americans need to adopt precautions many have been reluctant to employ or pointedly ignored — physically distancing themselves from other people, wearing face masks and not gathering in large groups.  

Biden said throughout his life, he has been accustomed to large family gatherings on Thanksgiving but is celebrating only with first lady-to-be Jill Biden, their daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Howard Krein.  

Biden, set to be inaugurated January 20, said the country is “facing a long, hard winter.” The U.S. recorded a million new infections in each of the last two weeks, and its death toll has now topped 261,000, more than in any other country, according to Johns Hopkins University.  

Still, Biden said, “We need to remember we’re at war against the virus, not each other. The people of this nation are up to the task.”  

Biden won the November 3 election over President Donald Trump, who is continuing his long-shot legal efforts to upend Biden’s victory.  

Biden did not mention Trump by name in his address, saying only, “In America, we have full, free elections. Then we honor the results.”  

Ahead of the speech, his transition team said it is receiving “extraordinary receptions” from officials in the outgoing Trump administration to help Biden take control of the U.S. government in less than two months.  

Trump acquiesced in the official start of Biden’s transition to power this week but has not conceded defeat. However, election officials in key battleground states have declared Biden the winner, giving him an unofficial 306-232 edge in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential contests. 

"We have to turn the election over," Trump told Republican supporters in Pennsylvania on a phone call.  

Biden adviser Kate Bedingfield told reporters, “The election is over. Everyone has accepted the outcome except President Trump and [Trump lawyer] Rudy Giuliani.”  

Bedingfield said Biden transition officials are getting information from Trump officials about national security issues the country faces, along with plans for approval and distribution of prospective vaccines to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus.

Biden and Trump have not spoken since the November 3 election. Biden aide Jen Psaki downplayed the lack of communication, saying, “We do not feel it is essential to talk with President Trump,” although Biden has said he would be willing to meet with the outgoing president.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.