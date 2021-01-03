2020 USA Votes

Biden Inauguration Will Have Virtual Nationwide Parade

By Associated Press
January 03, 2021
FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.
FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.

WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will include a "virtual parade across America" consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era, organizers announced Sunday.  

Following the swearing-in ceremony on Inauguration Day, January 20, on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in participating in a socially distanced Pass in Review on the Capitol's opposite front side. Those are military traditions where Biden will review the readiness of military troops. 

Biden will also receive a traditional presidential escort with representatives from every branch of the military from 15th Street in Washington to the White House. That, the Presidential Inaugural Committee says, will be socially distanced too, while "providing the American people and world with historic images of the president-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds." 

With Inauguration Day two months away on Jan. 20, 2021, construction crews work on the platforms where the president-elect will…
FILE - Construction crews work on the platforms where the president-elect will take the oath of office, at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workers in recent days began dismantling an inaugural parade reviewing stand in front of the White House as Biden's transition team continues to prepare for festivities that will be mostly virtual. Accordingly, organizers also said they will hold a virtual parade nationwide to "celebrate America's heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era." 

The parade event will be televised and feature "diverse, dynamic" performances in communities across the country, the inaugural committee promised. Participants will be announced in coming weeks. 

"We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities this moment presents to allow all Americans to participate in our country's sacred inaugural traditions," Maju Varghese, the executive director of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a statement. 

 

Biden Inauguration Will Have Virtual Nationwide Parade

FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.
What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.