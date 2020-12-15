2020 USA Votes

Biden to Pick Former Michigan Gov. Granholm as Energy Secretary

By Reuters
December 15, 2020 08:09 PM
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia ,…
FILE - Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 28, 2016.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be secretary of energy in his administration, two people familiar with the decision said Tuesday. 

Granholm, 61, was Michigan's first female governor, serving two terms in the battleground state from 2003 to 2011. She worked with Biden, who was vice president under former President Barack Obama, on the 2009 bailout of automobile manufacturers General Motors and Chrysler. 

A spokesman for Biden's transition team did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Granholm did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. 

While governor, Granholm supported efforts to build advanced battery plants for electric cars in Michigan, despite concerns from some in the auto industry about moving away from gasoline-powered engines. She also pushed through a modest energy standard that required a portion of the state's energy to be generated by renewable sources. 

More recently, she has taught at the University of California, Berkeley on subjects including state budgets, clean energy jobs and diversifying the economy. In 2015, she launched the American Jobs Project to focus on promoting state policies to create middle-class jobs in batteries and other forms of advanced energy technology. 

If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm is expected to play a role in the department's support of advanced batteries, energy efficiency and electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power as Biden makes curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration. 

She would also likely deal with energy ministers in Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil and gas-producing countries. 

Granholm would be the second female U.S. energy secretary after Hazel O'Leary served under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. 

President Donald Trump's two energy secretaries spent much of their time on oil and gas politics. Rick Perry, his first, was a former governor of Texas. Trump's second, Dan Brouillette, was a former lobbyist for Ford Motor Co. and a state energy regulator in Louisiana. 

Most of the department's budget goes to modernizing the country's stockpile of nuclear warheads and to cleaning up nuclear sites. 

Biden picked Granholm over Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, his former adviser when he was in the Senate, and who served in the Obama administration as deputy secretary of energy. Granholm also beat out Arun Majumdar, the first director of the department's agency that promotes and funds research and development of advanced energy technologies, and Ernest Moniz, who was energy secretary during the Obama administration.

 

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.