2020 USA Votes

Biden Plans Scaled-back Inauguration to Avoid Spreading Coronavirus in Crowds

By Reuters
December 04, 2020 07:23 PM
President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about…
President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties' board of directors about jobs, at The Queen theater, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Setting a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump, whose administration began with a fight over the size of his inaugural crowds, President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that he planned a scaled-back event for safety's sake during the pandemic.

The Democratic former vice president said he expected to be sworn in on January 20 on the platform being constructed on the steps of the U.S. Capitol but wanted to avoid the crowds that typically gather on the National Mall and along Pennsylvania Avenue to view the ceremony and parade.

"My guess is there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. But my guess is you'll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, where he is preparing his new administration.

Trump's administration memorably began in January 2017 with then-spokesman Sean Spicer berating the news media for publishing photos that showed far smaller crowds than had gathered for President Barack Obama's historic swearing in as the nation's first Black president eight years earlier.

Biden said his staff was working with the same team that produced August's largely online Democratic National Convention to plan a swearing-in that did not increase the risks of accelerating the spread of COVID-19, which has surged to a fresh record high in the United States.

"People want to celebrate," Biden said. "People want to be able to say we've passed the baton. We're moving on. Democracy has functioned."

The ceremony typically begins with the outgoing president and the president-elect riding together from the White House to the Capitol. After the new president is sworn in, he rides back along Pennsylvania Avenue to assume his new duties while the former president departs, typically by helicopter.

Trump, who has refused to concede the election, has not said if he will attend the ceremony. Instead, according to a source familiar with the internal White House discussion, he is considering launching his bid to run again in 2024 that day.

The pandemic has killed more than 273,000 people in the U.S., and cases and hospitalizations are surging as the winter months approach.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.