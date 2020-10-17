2020 USA Votes

Biden Raises More Funds Than Trump in September

By Associated Press
October 17, 2020 08:48 AM
FILE - Signs for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump mark neighboring properties in a middle-class neighborhood of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2020.
FILE - Signs for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump mark neighboring properties in a middle-class neighborhood of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump was outraised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day.
 
Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $247.8 million in September, short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251.4 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.
 
Trump’s financial disadvantage was once unthinkable — incumbent presidents traditionally vastly outraise their rivals — and poses a challenge to his reelection prospects. The president’s campaign was betting on a well-stocked bank account to blanket airwaves and online with Trump ads. But last week he was outspent on advertising by Biden by more than $10 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
 
“President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election,” Murtaugh tweeted.
 
Biden’s fundraising benefited from a boost in donor enthusiasm following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump’s widely panned performance in the first presidential debate.
 

Related Stories

Rose Marie Carlson, reflected in a series of mirrors in a hair salon, pauses as she votes in Chicago November 2, 2004. [Voters…
2020 USA Votes
Losing Ground to Biden, Trump Courts Seniors
Latest polls show Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump among Americans 65 and older
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:48 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Raises More Funds Than Trump in September

FILE - Signs for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump mark neighboring properties in a middle-class neighborhood of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2020.

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Raises Alarm Over US Election Violence

FILE - Armed members of a militia group stand in front of the Governor's Office after protesters occupied the state capitol building in a protest against the policies of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, at the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020.
USA

Women’s March Planned in Cities Across US Amid Pandemic

FILE - Thousands of people participate in the Third Annual Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Jan. 19, 2019.

Campaign Ads Blitz Television and Social Media

Campaign Ads Blitz Television and Social Media

Losing Ground to Biden, Trump Courts Seniors

Losing Ground to Biden, Trump Courts Seniors