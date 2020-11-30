Biden to Receive First Intelligence Briefing, Name Economic Team

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive his first President’s Daily Brief on Monday, gaining access to the report prepared by the intelligence community on national security issues as he prepares to take office in January.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also expected as early as Monday to name their picks for high-level economic posts in their administration.

Multiple media organizations, based on information from people familiar with the process, have reported Neera Tanden is the choice to lead the White House budget office, with economist Cecilia Rouse to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Biden has already named former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as his intended nominee for Treasury secretary, and he is expected to choose Wally Adeyemo to serve as Yellen’s top deputy.

Female communications team



On Sunday, Biden and Harris announced an all-women communications team.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as the communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign, was named the White House communications director.

“It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together,” Bedingfield wrote on Twitter, detailing her relationship with the other women named to the team. Bedingfield previously worked for Biden when he was the vice president in the Obama administration.

I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to 1/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) November 29, 2020

Pili Tobar, who served as deputy director of America’s Voice, an immigration reform advocacy group, will serve as her deputy.

Ashley Etienne, who served as the communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was named as the communications director for Harris.

Symone Sanders, who worked for Senator Bernie Sanders during his bid to be the Democratic nominee, will serve as a senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the vice president.

FILE - White House Deputy Communications Director Jen Psaki is interviewed in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Feb. 16, 2011.

Jen Psaki, who held several communications positions under the Obama administration, has been named White House Press Secretary.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who worked for NBC and MSNBC as a political analyst, will serve as her deputy.

Transition delayed



Biden’s transition to the presidency officially began last week after a government agency declared him the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential election, even as President Donald Trump continues his long-shot attempt to upend Biden’s victory at the polls.

Biden has named a number of people to positions in his administration, including members of his national security team, secretary of state, and secretary of the treasury.