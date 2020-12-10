2020 USA Votes

Biden Taps More Women of Color for Top Posts

By Patsy Widakuswara
December 10, 2020 03:41 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global…
FILE - Former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday announced several more nominees for top spots in his administration, including three women of color. 

In a statement, the Biden-Harris transition team said it was nominating U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice as director of the Domestic Policy Council, and House Ways and Means Committee trade lawyer Katherine Tai as United States trade representative. 

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Rep. Marcia…
FILE - Rep. Marcia Fudge, left, and then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris wave to employees of Zanzibar Soul Fusion restaurant during a campaign event in Cleveland, Oct. 24, 2020.

Fudge and Rice are African American, and Tai’s parents are immigrants from Taiwan. 

Biden also nominated former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack to lead the Agriculture Department, a job Vilsack held for eight years under former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president. He tapped Denis McDonough, White House chief of staff under Obama, to be secretary of veteran's affairs. 

“This dedicated and distinguished group of public servants will bring the highest level of experience, compassion, and integrity to bear, solving problems and expanding possibilities for the American people in the face of steep challenges,” Biden said in Thursday’s statement, promising they will “hit the ground running on day one.” 

If confirmed, Fudge would become another high-ranking African American woman in the incoming administration, following Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and United Nations ambassador-designee Linda Thomas-Greenfield. 

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right,…
FILE - Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 9, 2014.

Biden has been reluctant to nominate his party’s members of Congress to his cabinet, given the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House of Representatives and uncertainty in the Senate. Fudge, a champion of affordable housing and infrastructure investment, is seen as an exception as she represents a safe seat in her district in Ohio. 

Tai would be the first woman of color in the role of U.S. trade representative if confirmed. Her nomination was pushed by Democratic lawmakers who noted in particular her fluency in Mandarin and her expertise in U.S.-China relations.  

In tapping Tai, who successfully led Washington’s disputes against Beijing at the World Trade Organization from 2007 to 2014, the Biden team may be signaling an intent to return to a more multilateral approach to advancing U.S. trade interests and confronting China economically. 

The choice of Rice for a top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her experience in foreign policy, serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and as the national security adviser from 2013 to 2017. 

Nominated Secretary of State Antony Blinken(R) participates as US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet…
FILE - Nominated Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks following a cabinet announcement by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.

However, Democrats were concerned that Republicans might block her nomination to a position that required Senate confirmation. Rice had been a contender to be secretary of state, a position that went to Antony Blinken. 

Biden on Wednesday announced the selection of another African American, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. 

Gender and racial diversity 

Biden has been facing pressure from activist groups and is eager to show that his administration intends to expand on gender and racial diversity in top appointments. Activists see diverse leadership as especially crucial as the country faces the pandemic and tries to recover economically. 

“For too long, the United States government has not been representative of the people that it's intended to serve,” said Sarah Fleisch Fink, vice president for policy and strategy at the National Partnership for Women & Families. Fink said the issues that the U.S. is facing are worst for the people who are most marginalized, including women, people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community. 

“The pandemic has only exposed that and compounded it,” Fink added. “In order for these communities to experience real change and transformation, they need to be served by people who understand their experiences.” 

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, left, listens as a video of Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who has been selected to serve as the…
FILE - Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who has been selected to serve as the chair of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 equity task force, speaks in a video displayed during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 8, 2020.

Biden chose Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an expert on health care disparities among racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., as chair of his COVID-19 equity task force. 

Other female top administration official designees include Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence. 

FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.
FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.

Biden has also named Latinos to his cabinet including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Alejandro Mayorkas as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. 

Activists are calling on Biden to nominate a Black person as attorney general, but he is said to be considering Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who lost his bid for reelection in last month’s general election. Jones is a former federal prosecutor who successfully prosecuted two members of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan group for the deadly 1963 bombing of a Black church in Alabama. 

VOA's Richard Green  contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of…
2020 USA Votes
Biden Tells Civil Rights Leaders He'll Advance Racial Equity
President-elect says he’ll assemble a diverse Cabinet that can tackle pressing equity issues
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:00 PM
President-elect Joe Biden leaves after announcing his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at…
US Politics
Biden to Name Tai as Top US Trade Envoy
If confirmed, chief trade counsel for House Ways and Means Committee would be first woman of color in the role
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 09:23 PM
President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about…
2020 USA Votes
Biden Introduces Top Health Care Officials as US COVID-19 Cases Soar
Former Congressman Xavier Becerra picked as health chief, with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to be leading COVID-19 adviser
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:49 PM
President-elect Joe Biden, left, listens as retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, right, Biden's choice to be secretary of defense,…
USA
Biden Taps Retired General Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary
The veteran commander of Iraq, Afghanistan wars would be the first African American Pentagon chief       
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 03:24 AM
FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Picks California Attorney General to Lead HHS, Harvard Expert for CDC
If confirmed by the Senate, Xavier Becerra would assume a leading role in overseeing the new administration's coronavirus response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 08:34 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
2020 USA Votes
Biden’s Cabinet Picks Include Some Firsts
What to know about Biden’s Cabinet selections so far
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 03:19 PM
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Taps More Women of Color for Top Posts

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global…
2020 USA Votes

Biden to Campaign for Georgia Democratic Senate Candidates

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 9, 2020.

How Are American Election Results Certified?

FILE - Supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.
US Politics

Hunter Biden Tax Probe Examining Chinese Business Dealings

Hunter Biden headshot, son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, graphic element on gray
US Politics

Hunter Biden Facing Federal Investigation Over 'Tax Affairs'

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.