2020 USA Votes

Biden Tells Civil Rights Leaders He'll Advance Racial Equity

By Associated Press
December 08, 2020 11:00 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of…
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 9, 2020.

DETROIT - In a meeting with leaders of some of the nation's top civil rights organizations, President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed that his administration will prioritize racial justice and assemble a diverse Cabinet that can tackle pressing equity issues.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will join the Biden administration as a senior adviser, also participated in the nearly two-hour virtual meeting Tuesday with seven civil rights leaders. The talk touched on how racial justice will be a common thread as the Biden administration works to address policing and criminal justice reform, COVID-19, the nation's racial wealth gap, voting rights and more.

The meeting, which was closed to the news media, follows increasing pressure Biden has received to ensure that his Cabinet is diverse and representative of the nation. Black voters were a driving national force pushing the former vice president to victory over President Donald Trump. Other voters of color have also been credited with helping secure Biden's win in battleground states including Arizona and Nevada.

"You cannot move the needle when it comes to racial justice in this country unless you have people at the table at the highest levels who have had lived experiences ... and there are Black people qualified for every single position in the government," National Urban League CEO Marc Morial told reporters after the meeting. "We saw today a passionate Joe Biden and a passionate Kamala Harris. We will judge this administration by the actions it takes and by its results."

'We must repair the damage'

The civil rights leaders said they made clear that Biden's supporters expect him to deliver on his promises. They said Biden agreed to meet with them regularly to discuss progress on key issues.

"I said to him he must not take lightly that he is succeeding the most racist, bigoted administration in memory," said the Rev. Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network. "It is not even just about going forward. We must repair this damage that has been done by this administration."

Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that. Biden announced earlier Tuesday that he had selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be the nation's first Black defense secretary. The Associated Press reported later Tuesday that Biden had also selected Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, as his housing and urban development secretary.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said they also discussed voting and the importance of support for legislation that will restore the protections of the Voting Rights Act, selecting an attorney general who has a strong civil rights background and diverse judge appointments.

"He was very assertive in assuring us that he intends to address issues of racial equity," Ifill said. "He believes that we will be satisfied by his appointments in terms of racial diversity to the Cabinet, and he expressed his desire to have a robust partnership going forward."

While representation matters, some Black leaders are urging Biden to ensure that all his Cabinet selections can deliver on policies to help Black Americans and people of color.

"When we talk to people, I do not think that we have heard from anyone that their primary focus is whether or not Joe Biden is appointing enough Black people in this administration," said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of the BlackPAC. "People want relief. People are still suffering, and the election night victory did not change that for them."

'We want to bring impacted people to the table'

Although Tuesday's meeting with the Biden transition team seemed reserved for leaders of historic civil rights groups, other leaders are also in line for opportunities to lobby the incoming administration.

The Rev. William Barber II, who is a co-leader of the Poor People's Campaign, an effort that centers poverty in the fight for racial justice, said he has been in touch with Biden's campaign. He was not among the seven leaders in Tuesday's meeting.

Barber told the AP that he wants to hold Biden to a promise the former vice president made this summer about election protection and issues of racial and economic inequality.

"It's not about meeting with me," Barber said in an interview on Tuesday. "It's about meeting with us — we want to bring impacted people to the table." 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.