Biden, Wife Jill Note Grief, Sacrifice in Thanksgiving Day Message

By VOA News
November 26, 2020 09:50 AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

On Thanksgiving Day, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden wished the country a happy holiday, while noting the grief the coronavirus pandemic has brought for many Americans. 

“This Thanksgiving, tables throughout our country will have an empty chair,” the Bidens wrote in an op-ed for CNN published Thursday morning. “Still, like you, our family will hold on to our most important tradition: taking a moment to count the many reasons we have to be grateful.”

As of Thursday morning, the United States has confirmed over 12,780,000 cases and over 262,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

Despite warnings from the government-run Centers for Disease Control, millions of Americans have flown around the country to join family for the holiday. Experts expect to see a surge in coronavirus cases, which have already reached record highs in the U.S. this month. 

On Wednesday, Biden urged Americans to “steel our spines” against the surging pandemic but assured them that “America is not going to lose this war.”

Biden added in the pre-Thanksgiving address to the nation, “There’s real hope, so hang on. This will not last forever.”

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden Holiday Message: US Won’t Lose Fight Against Coronavirus
President-elect, a day ahead of Thanksgiving holiday, tells Americans, ‘There’s real hope, so hang on. This will not last forever'

He said the first vaccines against the coronavirus may be available by the end of December and vowed to “get the entire country immunized as soon as we can.” 

Biden urged Americans to restrict their holiday festivities, saying that throughout his life, he has been accustomed to large family gatherings on Thanksgiving. But this year, he said, he is spending the holiday with only first lady-to-be Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein.

Travelers wait to check-in for their flights at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York…
Millions of Americans Travel for Thanksgiving Despite COVID-19 Warnings
Travelers dismiss warnings despite surge in COVID-19 deaths

In both his Wednesday speech and his op-ed Thursday morning, Biden recalled his own journey with grief, speaking of his first holidays without his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden won the November 3 election over President Donald Trump, who is continuing his long-shot legal efforts to upend Biden’s victory. 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.