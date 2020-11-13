2020 USA Votes

China Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 06:02 AM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, speaks during a routine press conference where he congratulated U.S. president…
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a routine press conference at which he congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden at the foreign ministry in Beijing on Nov. 13, 2020.

China on Friday extended its congratulations to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made a statement at a regular daily briefing.

“We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” Wenbin said. "We have been following the reaction to the U.S. presidential election of both the United States and the international community,” he said without elaborating on his country’s delay.

“We respect the choice of the American people. Meanwhile we understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures," Wenbin said.

Biden is projected to become U.S. president on Jan. 20 based on what is deemed to be an insurmountable lead in the ongoing vote counting from the Nov. 3 election. The results remain subject to court challenges and recounts, and will not be official until certified by the individual states, which must happen no later than Dec. 8.

China, along with Russia, did not join other governments last week in congratulating Biden after he was projected Saturday to have secured enough Electoral College votes in the election to win the U.S. presidency.

Under a Biden administration political analysts expect few changes in U.S.-China relations, which have recently been tense due to President Donald Trump’s criticism of Beijing's trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.