Chinese President Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for winning the November 3 U.S. presidential election.

Xi expressed hope for improved relations between the two countries, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

U.S.-China relations have worsened significantly since Donald Trump won the presidential election four years ago, fueled by disputes involving trade, the coronavirus and technology.

“Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Xi also voiced hope that the two largest economies would work to manage their differences “and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.”

China’s Foreign Ministry congratulated Biden 10 days after the election, nearly a week after most U.S. allies had, as Trump continued to challenge the results with what several courts have ruled were baseless claims of voter fraud and other alleged voting irregularities.

When Trump won the White House in 2016, Xi sent a congratulatory message a day after the election.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Kamala Harris on being elected vice president, according to Xinhua.