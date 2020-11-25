2020 USA Votes

Chinese President Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 12:01 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for winning the November 3 U.S. presidential election. 

Xi expressed hope for improved relations between the two countries, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

U.S.-China relations have worsened significantly since Donald Trump won the presidential election four years ago, fueled by disputes involving trade, the coronavirus and technology. 

“Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

 Xi also voiced hope that the two largest economies would work to manage their differences “and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.”

China’s Foreign Ministry congratulated Biden 10 days after the election, nearly a week after most U.S. allies had, as Trump continued to challenge the results with what several courts have ruled were baseless claims of voter fraud and other alleged voting irregularities. 

When Trump won the White House in 2016, Xi sent a congratulatory message a day after the election.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Kamala Harris on being elected vice president, according to Xinhua.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Chinese President Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
US Politics

Former Fed Chair Yellen Faces Tough Challenges as Biden's Treasury Secretary

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies about the economy before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2014.
2020 USA Votes

Environmentalists Cheer First-Ever US Climate Envoy

John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
USA

Biden: US 'Ready to Lead the World, Not Retreat From It'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Transition to US Power Formally Starts

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24, 2020. - US…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.