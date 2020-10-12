2020 USA Votes

Early Voting Snarled in US State of Georgia

By Ken Bredemeier
October 12, 2020 03:52 PM
People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta.

WASHINGTON - Early voting in the U.S. presidential election in the southern state of Georgia was snarled for a couple hours Monday before the electronic pollbooks were fixed and voting resumed.

Hundreds of voters showed up on the state’s first day of early balloting three weeks ahead of the national Election Day on Nov. 3 to determine the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, and races for seats representing the state in Congress.

Early voting has now started in 40 of the 50 U.S. states and election officials say more than 7.3 million people have cast ballots, an indication of widespread interest in the Trump-Biden contest for a new four-year term in the White House.

In Atlanta, the Georgia capital and the state’s biggest city, some voters showed up before dawn to be among the first in line.

Calvin Stalling, of Atlanta wears a "Black Lives Matter" mask while he waits in a line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on…
Calvin Stalling, of Atlanta wears a "Black Lives Matter" mask while he waits in a line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Oct. 12, 2020.

Some people were able to vote right away at the State Farm Arena where the city’s professional basketball team plays, but the line of voters quickly ground to a halt as glitches materialized in the electronic pollbooks used to check in voters. It was the largest early voting site in the state, with 300 voting stations set up.

But by midmorning, election officials resolved issues with the pollbooks and voting resumed.

"We're disappointed that it happened," Steve Koonin, the basketball team’s chief executive, told reporters. But he noted that there are still plenty of early voting days remaining before the official Election Day in three weeks.

State election officials also reported long lines of voters elsewhere in Georgia, in addition to problems with the balky pollbooks.

Millions of Americans are voting early, either in person or by mail, to avoid long lines on Nov. 3 at traditional polling places and coming face to face with other voters amid the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Biden has endorsed early voting, but Trump has offered a mixed view.

Trump says absentee voting is legitimate for people who request a mail-in ballot. But the president has assailed state elections officials who have mailed ballots to all voters in their states, saying, without evidence, that it will lead to massive fraud and an election outcome rigged against him.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha,…
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Prepare for Contested Election Over Mail-in Voting
President Trump twice last week refused to ensure a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 01:33 AM
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for…
2020 USA Votes
Cyber Operatives Target US Voting Systems
US officials warn unidentified cyber actors are probing for vulnerabilities, trying to trap state and local officials
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:59 PM
This illustration photo shows a Virginia resident filling out an application to vote by mail ahead of the November Presidential…
USA
North Carolina Kicks Off Mail Voting as Requests Spike
In 2016, just one-quarter of the electorate cast votes through the mail but this time, election officials expect the majority of voters to do so
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 09:33 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Early Voting Snarled in US State of Georgia

People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2020 USA Votes

How a Winner is Declared in US Presidential Election 

Election judges count votes at the Dona Ana County Bureau of Elections Warehouse during the New Mexico primary in Las Cruces,…

US Presidential Campaigning Heats Up Ahead of Election Day

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27.
2020 USA Votes

CNN: Fauci Says His Words ‘Taken Out of Context’ in Trump Campaign Ad

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill, Sept. 23, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Trump: ‘I Beat This Crazy, Horrible China Virus’ 

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters,…