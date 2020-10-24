2020 USA Votes

Europe, US Watch COVID Case Totals Grow, Debate New Restrictions

By Associated Press
October 24, 2020 09:59 PM
Police detain a man, during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest on Westminster Bridge, in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP…
Police detain a man during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest on Westminster Bridge in London, Oct. 24, 2020.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Confirmed coronavirus infections continued to soar Saturday in many parts of the U.S. and Europe. In some cases, so did anger over the restrictions governments put in place to try to stem the tide.

Oklahoma, Illinois, New Mexico and Michigan were among states announcing new record highs in daily confirmed cases Saturday, a day after a nationwide daily record of more than 83,000 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said it's "now more important than ever that people take this seriously." The 3,338 new COVID-19 cases in her state topped the old record by more than 1,300.

German authorities reported a record one-day total of new coronavirus cases this weekend while leaders in Spain and Italy debated how to control the resurgent virus amid public pushback to curfews despite a global death toll topping 1.1 million.

In Italy, officials huddled with regional authorities on Saturday to determine what new restrictions could be imposed as confirmed cases surpassed half a million.

Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he doesn't want to put Italy under severe lockdown again, as he did at the pandemic's start. In past days, several governors ordered overnight curfews in their regions to stop people from congregating at night outside bars and other venues.

One such curfew fueled anger in Naples, triggering a violent clash by protesters with police. Italian media said protesters hurled rocks, pieces of broken ceramic tiles and smoke bombs at police while they battled back with tear gas. Elsewhere in Europe, police in Warsaw, Poland, used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters angry over new virus restrictions, and anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in London's Trafalgar Square.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Saturday branded the Naples protests "unacceptable" and said prosecutors were investigating.

According to Health Ministry figures, Italy's one-day new caseload of confirmed infections crept closer to 20,000 on Saturday, a slightly bigger daily increase than Friday. The nation's confirmed death toll, second-highest in Europe after Britain's, rose to 37,210 after 151 more deaths.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to meet with his Cabinet on Sunday morning in Madrid to prepare a new state of emergency, a strategy used twice since the start of the pandemic.

The first in March ordered strict home confinement across the nation, closed stores, and recruited private industry for the national public health fight. The second went into effect two weeks ago, focused on transit limits in the Madrid area.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens again to reduce their number of social contacts as the nation recorded a new daily high for infections.

The 14,714 cases reported on Saturday includes cases from both Friday and Thursday because of a three-hour data outage at the country's disease control agency Thursday. Forty-nine more people died, bringing the overall death toll past 10,000.

The chancellor said in her weekly podcast "if we all obey (to social distancing) we will all together survive this enormous challenge posed by the virus."

Other European countries have tightened restrictions hoping to cope with their own rising case counts.

Slovenia closed down hotels, shopping malls and other nonessential shops as authorities reported a record high of both new daily infections and deaths in the small country of 2 million people. Greece unveiled a mask requirement and a mandatory nightly curfew for Athens and other areas deemed high risk.

In South America, Colombia became the eighth country to reach 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Colombian Ministry of Health. Two of the others are also in Latin America: Argentina, which hit that mark on Monday, and Brazil, which has more than 5 million confirmed cases.

In the U.S., the virus has claimed about 240,000 lives, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins. The total U.S. caseload reported Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

Many rural communities are bearing the brunt. In Columbia, Tennessee, Maury Regional Medical Center said Friday it was suspending elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay for two weeks, beginning on Monday. The Daily Herald reported that it was treating 50 COVID-19 inpatients, 20 of whom were in the medical center's 26-bed intensive care unit.

Martin Chaney, Maury Regional's chief medical officer, said small home gatherings have become the emerging threat through which the disease is being spread in the six-county region the medical center covers.

"In our homes, we all let our guard down," Chaney said. "You think it is safe to not socially distance, and you take your masks off. That is spreading the disease very rapidly."

Related Stories

FILE - Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, New York, Oct. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Sets New Daily Record for Coronavirus Infections
Meanwhile EU and WHO sound alarm over coronavirus surge across Europe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 10:57 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children on Halloween.
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Halloween Event Tweaked for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump and the first lady — both recently recovered from COVID-19, twill welcome guests at some point during the event
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 12:55 PM
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain to Deliberately Infect Volunteers With Coronavirus
'Human challenge trial' aims to speed vaccine development
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 05:05 PM
Health care workers prepare to transport a COVID-19 patient from an intensive care unit (ICU) at hospital in Kyjov to hospital…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Czechs to Get Ventilators from EU as Coronavirus Cases Soar
Country of 10.7 million has seen daily cases soar to nearly 15,000, and government fears spike in hospitalizations could overwhelm its health system
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 03:09 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Europe, US Watch COVID Case Totals Grow, Debate New Restrictions

Police detain a man, during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest on Westminster Bridge, in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Holds Rallies in 3 States While Biden Focuses on Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agricultural and Event Center, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Casts Vote in Florida Before Hitting Campaign Trail

President Donald Trump walks after casting his ballot in the presidential election, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 24, 2020.

Trump’s Hardline China and Cuba Polices Could Sway Voters in Key States

Trump’s Hardline China and Cuba Polices Could Sway Voters in Key States
2020 USA Votes

Where Trump, Biden Differ on COVID as Cases Resurge

first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former…