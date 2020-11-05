2020 USA Votes

Fears Rise for Safety of Election Workers in Battleground States

By Jeff Seldin
November 05, 2020 08:05 PM
The tattoo "We The People", a phrase from the United States Constitution, decorates the arm of Trump supporter Bob Lewis, left,…
The tattoo "We The People", a phrase from the U.S. Constitution, decorates the arm of a Trump supporter as he argues with counterprotester Ralph Gaines outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Nov. 5, 2020.

Tensions over the still undecided U.S. presidential election are prompting some state and local officials to increase security for those charged with counting the remaining votes. 

Supporters of Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have increasingly focused their attention on states like Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania, where slim margins have made calling the race nearly impossible. 

And the tensions have grown as allegations of irregularities in the vote-counting process have sparked protests outside buildings where the tally is going on. 

"I am concerned for the safety of my staff," said Joe Gloria, registrar of voters in Clark County, Nevada, on November 5, after about 75 people, some wearing Trump T-shirts, chanted "Stop the Steal" and protested outside the county's election center the night before. 

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov…
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas, Nov. 4, 2020.

There were no reports of violence, but following scares at other locations across the country, Gloria said his office was not taking any chances. 

"We're putting measures into place to make sure that we have the security that's necessary," he said. "We have law enforcement who are protecting us." 

In the neighboring state of Arizona, election officials in Maricopa County announced Thursday they would be setting up a "free speech zone" for protesters with the help of the local sheriff's office. 

"It is imperative that we balance the protection and well-being of our election workers and volunteers with the constitutional right of protesters," the Maricopa County Elections Department said in a statement, adding the changes would allow staff to count votes and leave the building "without the threat of intimidation." 

Maricopa County officials made the move following a protest by about 200 Trump supporters, some armed with rifles or handguns, outside the Election Department in Phoenix on November 4. 

The county called on armed law enforcement officers to escort election department staff from the building. 

Zoned areas for protesters divide the parking lot of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix…
Zoned areas for protesters divide the parking lot of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, in Phoenix, Nov. 5, 2020.

Confrontations between protesters and election officials were also reported November 4 in Detroit, Michigan, when police officers barred Trump and Biden supporters from a convention center where votes were being counted. 

Officials said windows were covered up to prevent protesters and onlookers from taking video of the poll workers and volunteers. 

Election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep…
FILE - Election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, in Detroit, Nov. 4, 2020.

Overnight protests November 4 in Portland, Oregon, also turned violent, with police making 10 arrests and seizing multiple firearms as well as ammunition. 

Back in Michigan, the state's attorney general complained November 5 on Twitter about harassing phone calls and threats to her staff. 

"The safety and security of election officials and election workers is paramount," a spokesperson for the National Association of State Election Directors told VOA in a statement November 5. 

"Election officials have contingency plans in place," the spokesperson added. 

Federal and state officials have been bracing for potential violence for months, anticipating frayed nerves due to a close election combined with the likelihood that results would be delayed because of the high number of mail-in ballots. 

FILE - Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on the second day of early voting in in Noblesville, Indiana, Oct. 7, 2020.
US States Brace for Possible Violence on Election Day
State security and election officials working to get ahead of a combination of factors threatening to spark chaos around the Nov. 3 vote

"Election result delays and recounts could result in protests and attempts to occupy election offices," the New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness warned in a threat assessment issued in late September. 

Law enforcement officials, including officials at the FBI, also expressed concern before the election that U.S. adversaries, such as Russia, Iran and China, could use the days after the November 3 vote to spark "upheaval and discord," which could lead to violence. 

"Our preparations for [the 2020 election] take into account the current climate of the country," an FBI official told VOA at the time. 

Related Stories

A election worker moves a tray of ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday,…
2020 USA Votes
US Presidential Election Remains Undecided
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is nearing Electoral College majority, but Trump remains in contention even as he demanded the vote counting be stopped 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 01:45 PM
Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files.
2020 USA Votes
Twitter, Facebook Flag Misleading Comments About US Election
Twitter, Facebook label President Donald Trump’s postings, claiming there are efforts to undermine the US election
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 09:01 PM
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, hold American flags and placards as they pose during a "Stop the Steal" protest.
2020 USA Votes
Protests in Several US Cities as Presidential Vote Remains Undecided
Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Portland and San Diego among cities seeing protests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 01:14 AM
Election challengers, left, wait outside after an election official, right, closed the door to the central counting board,…
2020 USA Votes
Michigan Still Counting Votes, Angry Poll Watchers Barred in Detroit, Trump Sues
Poll watchers are kept from a entering vote-counting hall due to capacity restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 07:46 PM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Trump and Campaign, Without Evidence, Make Vote Fraud Claims

US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC,…
USA

In Blue and Red States, Milestone Wins for LGBTQ Candidates

Ritchie Torres, the Democratic nominee for New York's 15th Congressional District, speaks to the media, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020,…
2020 USA Votes

US Presidential Election Remains Undecided

A election worker moves a tray of ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday,…
2020 USA Votes

No Matter Who Wins US Vote, Paris Wants a Reset

Copies of the French newspaper Le Monde with the headline "Trump-Biden: the United States is tearing itself apart" is seen at a newspaper stand in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

No Systemic Problems With US Election Day Proceedings, Foreign Observers Say

Women cast their ballots at a polling station in Windham, New Hampshire, Nov. 3, 2020.