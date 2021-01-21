2020 USA Votes

On First Day, Biden Reverses Number of Trump Policies

By VOA News
January 21, 2021 02:51 AM
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20,…
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders and other actions Wednesday aiming to address the coronavirus crisis and to reverse a number of policy changes enacted under former President Donald Trump.

“There’s no time to start like today,” Biden told reporters at the signing event hours after he was inaugurated.

Among the orders, Biden ended a travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries, called for federal agencies to prioritize racial equity, halted wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, revoked approval for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, reversed a Trump order to exclude noncitizens from the U.S. census, and enhanced anti-discrimination protections based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Biden also signed letters declaring U.S. intent to join the Paris Climate Accord and retracting Trump’s declaration that the country would withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Regarding the coronavirus, Biden extended a federal eviction moratorium, mandated wearing masks in federal buildings and created a new office to coordinate the national response to the virus that has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States.

Administration aides said Biden would be taking dozens more actions in the next 10 days.

Related Stories

Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America
00:03:03
2020 USA Votes
Can Biden Heal Fraught Nation? Here's What Inauguration Crowd Says
What the few attendees predict for the new president and the nation
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 02:43 AM
Pro-Trump supporter Connie Kirtley, of Dayton, Texas, carries a flag near the Texas State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Voters Weigh in as Biden Begins Presidency
On Inauguration Day, a handful of Trump backers gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol Building to make their voices heard
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 12:49 AM
Former Vice President Joe Biden Sworn in as America’s 46th President
00:03:29
2020 USA Votes
Joe Biden Sworn In as America’s 46th President
Democrats Take Control of White House, Congress in a locked-down US capital
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:49 PM
In this Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011 file picture, students attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The number of borrowers defaulting on federal student loans has jumped sharply, the latest indication that rising college tuition costs, low graduation rates and poor job prospects are getting more and more students over their heads in debt. The national two-year cohort default rate rose to 8.8 percent in 2009, from 7 percent in fiscal 2008, according to figures released Monday
Student Union
Biden Plans to Forgive Some Federal Student Loans
Forgiveness tied to post-education income
VOA Student Union
By VOA Student Union
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:23 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Latin American Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden receive Presidential Escort to the White House.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Plans to Discuss Coronavirus Response in Thursday Speech

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
2020 USA Votes

On First Day, Biden Reverses Number of Trump Policies

President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20,…

Can Biden Heal Fraught Nation? Here's What Inauguration Crowd Says

Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America
2020 USA Votes

Trump Voters Weigh in as Biden Begins Presidency

Pro-Trump supporter Connie Kirtley, of Dayton, Texas, carries a flag near the Texas State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in…