2020 USA Votes

Fox, Newsmax Shoot Down Their Own Aired Claims on Election

By Associated Press
December 22, 2020 11:18 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., listen at a campaign rally at Valdosta Regional Airport, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., listen at a campaign rally at Valdosta Regional Airport, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia.

NEW YORK - Two election technology companies whose names have come up in President Donald Trump's false charges of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election are fighting back, prompting unusual public statements from Fox News and Newsmax.

The statements, over the weekend and on Monday, came after the companies Smartmatic and Dominion raised the prospect of legal action for reporting what they said was false information about them.

Both companies were referenced in the campaign's suggestion that vote counts in swing states were manipulated to the advantage of President-elect Joe Biden. The companies deny several statements made about them, and there is no evidence any voting system switched or deleted votes in the 2020 election.

A nearly two-minute pre-taped segment was aired over the weekend on a Fox Business Network program hosted by Lou Dobbs and Fox News Channel shows with Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

That came days after Smartmatic sent a letter threatening legal action to Fox and two other networks popular with Trump supporters, Newsmax and One America News Network.

The two-minute Fox segments aired in the form of a question-and-answer session between an offscreen voice and Eddie Perez, a voting technology expert at the nonpartisan Open Source Election Technology Institute.

"I have not seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to delete, change or alter anything related to vote tabulations," Perez said.

The company says its only work that involved the 2020 U.S. election came in Los Angeles. Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani has falsely claimed that Smartmatic was founded in Venezuela by former dictator Hugo Chavez for the goal of fixing elections. Smartmatic was started in Florida in 2000. Its founder is Venezuelan, but the company said Chavez was never involved, and its last work in Venezuela came in 2017 when its software found the government had reported false turnout numbers.

After the segment aired Sunday on Bartiromo's show, she said, "So that is where we stand right now. We will keep investigating."

Perez also said there was no apparent business relationship between Smartmatic and Dominion; Trump's lawyers have claimed with no evidence that Dominion's vote counting system used at some locations in the U.S. elections had used Smartmatic's software.

Asked Monday about the segments, Smartmatic's lawyer, J. Erik Connolly, said the company "cannot comment on the recent broadcast by Fox News due to potential litigation."

The network did not comment beyond the on-air segments aired over the weekend.

A statement aired by Newsmax anchors on Monday, and also printed on the company website, was much broader and concerned both Smartmatic and Dominion.

In the statement, Newsmax said there were "several facts our viewers and readers should be aware," among them the lack of a business relationship between the two companies or that Dominion had any ownership relationship with George Soros, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.

"No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election," Newsmax said.

Company spokesman Anthony Rizzo said Newsmax itself had never made a claim of impropriety, but that others had appeared on the network to raise questions about Smartmatic.

"As any major media outlet, we provide a forum for public concerns and discussion," he said.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from OANN.

Dominion has not specifically targeted any news organization. Instead, last week its lawyers sent a letter to Sidney Powell, demanding the Trump supporter retract several of the "wild and reckless" allegations she has made about them. The company said some of its employees have been stalked, harassed and received death threats.

Powell, an appellate lawyer from Texas, was part of the president's legal team immediately after the election but was disavowed after making accusations of a scheme to manipulate voting machines.

In its letter to Powell, Dominion lawyers Thomas Clare and Megan Meier said that the company had no ties "to the Chinese government, the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chavez, (British politician) Malloch Brown, George Soros, Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster."

Powell did not immediately return a request for comment.

Clare said Dominion's immediate focus is on Powell for what she has been saying about the company.

"Moving forward, we will certainly be taking a close look at others who have participated directly in the defamatory campaign, as well as those who have recklessly provided a platform for these discredited allegations," he said.

Related Stories

US Attorney General William Barr speaks on Operation Legend, the federal law enforcement operation, during a press conference…
2020 USA Votes
US Attorney General Barr Authorizes Election Fraud Probes
Move goes against longstanding policy meant to avoid federal interference
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:32 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Points to Discarded Ballots as Proof of Potential for Election Fraud
While investigators have recovered thrown-out votes cast for the president, others argue the scenario is being overblown
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 11:38 AM
A Miami-Dade County Elections Department employee places a vote-by-mail ballot for the August 18 primary election into a box…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Again Alleges Election Fraud from Mail-in Ballots
The president said, without evidence, that Russia and China could forge US ballots
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 03:53 PM
The founder of "Let America Vote" speaks to protesters gathered outside Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., where the Trump administration's commission on voter fraud met on Sept. 12, 2017.
US Politics
Trump Dissolves Election Fraud Commission
U.S. President Donald Trump called Thursday for stronger voter identification laws, a day after he disbanded a commission tasked with investigating his claims of massive voter fraud.The president has not presented any evidence to back up his allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.  He won the presidency by way of the Electoral College vote while losing the overall popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes.In a…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/03/2018 - 08:33 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Fox, Newsmax Shoot Down Their Own Aired Claims on Election

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., listen at a campaign rally at Valdosta Regional Airport, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Wants Supreme Court to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Georgia Republicans Debate Whether to Vote in Runoff Elections

An early voter wearing a protective face mask waits to cast her vote in two run-off elections that will determine control of…
2020 USA Votes

‘No Time to Waste,’ Biden Says, Introducing Climate Team

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.
US Politics

Biden Names Deb Haaland as First Native American to Head Interior

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, speaks to reporters about…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.