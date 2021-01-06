2020 USA Votes

GW Bush Condemns ‘Violent Assault’ by Trump Supporters on Capitol, Law Enforcement

By VOA News
January 06, 2021 10:06 PM
Former President George W. Bush speaks after having lunch with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in…
Former president George W. Bush on Aug. 21, 2020, in Kennebunkport, Maine.

George W. Bush, the only living Republican former president, condemned Wednesday’s “violent assault” on the U.S. Capitol, where a pro-Trump riot forced a recess and resulted in one confirmed fatality as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement,” Bush wrote in a prepared statement.

“The violent assault on the Capitol — and disruption of a Constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes,” he went on, without specifically naming Trump.

Bush was one of a number of prominent Republicans who condemned the actions of the pro-Trump mob Wednesday.

“Violence has absolutely no place in our democracy,” national security adviser Robert O'Brien said Wednesday.

“Our country is better than what we saw today at our Capitol."

“I am outraged by the lawless protests that unfolded at the United States Capitol today," Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole wrote in a statement. "While Americans have the right to passionately voice their views and peacefully dissent in protest, I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this destructive and violent activity.”

Among Democrats, former President Barack Obama blamed the violence directly on President Donald Trump and on members of his Republican Party who have endorsed his false claims of election victory and his calls for resolute action to keep him in office.

“Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy,” Obama said. “They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Wednesday’s mob a “shameful assault” on American democracy.

A number of Democrats called for articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday evening, accusing him of inciting violence.

While Trump did tell his supporters to “go home” in a video message, he did not condemn their actions and reiterated his unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him. The video was later removed by Facebook and YouTube, while Twitter suspended his account, citing misinformation about the election and incitement of violence.

“Let’s be clear about what happened here. The President of the United States sent a mob of domestic terrorists down Pennsylvania Avenue to attack and take over the U.S. Capitol in order to stop the certification of an election that he lost badly,” Representative Earl Blumenauer of Oregon wrote in a statement.

Blumenauer was one of over a dozen lawmakers calling for articles of impeachment or removing Trump from office Wednesday evening.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.