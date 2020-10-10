2020 USA Votes

Judge Rules Against Texas Governor's Decision to Limit Absentee Ballot Boxes

By VOA News
October 10, 2020 07:26 AM
FILE - A sign is seen outside a ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020.
FILE - A sign is seen outside a ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020.

A ruling by a U.S. federal judge has cleared the way for voters in the U.S. state of Texas to have multiple locations per county where they will be able to drop off their absentee ballots for the November presidential election.  
 
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted an injunction Friday against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order that there would be only per one ballot drop-off location for each county.  Abbott, a Republican, said the limit on ballot boxes was meant to discourage voter fraud. The order was made after the dropping off of ballots had already begun.
 
Pitman wrote in his 46-page decision, “By limiting ballot return centers to one per county, older and disabled voters living in Texas's largest and most populous counties must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus in order to exercise their right to vote and have it counted.”
 
Voting rights activists have argued that Abbott’s decision was a move to suppress the vote.    
 
The U.S. has a long history of absentee ballot voting, but this year Republican President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vehemently opposed it.
 
It was not immediately clear if Abbott will appeal the ruling.  
 

Related Stories

Gov. Greg Abbott limits Texas counties to one mail ballot drop-off site in Houston
2020 USA Votes
Texas Governor Restricts Mail-In Ballot Drop-Off Locations
Democrats say it's a naked effort to suppress voters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 11:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Judge Rules Against Texas Governor's Decision to Limit Absentee Ballot Boxes

FILE - A sign is seen outside a ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020.
USA

Senate Republicans Prepare for Pre-Election Sprint to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2020, photo provided by the Supreme Court, shows the Bench draped in memory of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Republicans are rushing to fill the vacant seat with their conservative nominee.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Imposes Restrictions, More Warning Labels Ahead of US Election

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/18/20 Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most…
US Politics

Pelosi Introduces 25th Amendment Measure After Questioning Trump's Fitness to Serve

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 9, 2020, as Congressman Jamie Raskin looks on.

Young Republicans and Democrats Urge Action on Climate Change

A Rallying Cry for Young Voters: Climate Change