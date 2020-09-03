2020 USA Votes

Lawsuit Filed to Keep Kanye West Off Virginia Ballot

By Associated Press
September 03, 2020 09:42 AM
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020.
(File) Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.

RICHMOND, VA - A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an "Elector Oath" backing West's candidacy. Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West's 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West's name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon. Virginia will begin mailing absentee ballots later this month.

Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
West supported President Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Related Stories

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Kanye West Criticizes Harriet Tubman at His Political Rally
Rapper's rant against historical figure at his first appearance since he announced his run for president July 4 drew shouts of opposition
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 09:10
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019, US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at…
2020 USA Votes
Rapper Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Presidential Ballot 
TMZ reported that West campaign filed a 'Statement of Organization' Wednesday with Federal Election Commission, stating that Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for candidacy 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:48
FILE - Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Oct., 11, 2018.
US Politics
Kanye West Breaks Ranks with Trump, Vows to Win Presidential Race
West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 09:57
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019, US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at…
USA
Kanye West Wants the Oval Office
Entertainer says he’s running for president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/04/2020 - 23:54
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

House Subpoenas Embattled Postal Service Leader Over Delays

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in to testify via video feed during a virtual hearing of the U.S. Senate
2020 USA Votes

Facebook to Halt New Political Ads Week Before US Election

FILE - An man looks at a Facebook app on his smartphone in Amritsar, India, March 22, 2018.
2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Will Both Mark 9/11 Anniversary in Pennsylvania

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
USA

US House Panel Subpoenas US Postal Service Chief

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/2/20 A USPS truck is seen in New York City. There are still concerns how the United Postal…
2020 USA Votes

Markey Defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Primary

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., waves while boarding his campaign bus at the conclusion of a campaign stop, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston.