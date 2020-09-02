2020 USA Votes

Markey Defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Primary

By VOA News
September 02, 2020 09:15 AM
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., waves while boarding his campaign bus at the conclusion of a campaign stop, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey won a high-profile Democratic primary Tuesday, defeating a challenge by Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

The 39-year-old Kennedy had cast the 74-year-old Markey as out of touch after a long career in Congress and drew a late endorsement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But Markey had strong popularity in Massachusetts and had the support of prominent progressives in the Democratic Party, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Markey will be a strong favorite in the general election in November when he faces Republican candidate Kevin O’Connor.

Several Democratic House incumbents also fended off primary challengers Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, Richard Neal defeated Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in a race in the state’s 1st Congressional District and will serve a new term starting in January since he faces no opponent on the November ballot.

In the 6th Congressional District, Congressman Seth Moulton, who briefly ran in the race for president before dropping out last year, defeated two challengers.

In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Congressman Stephen Lynch defeated infectious disease expert Robbie Goldstein.

2020 USA Votes

