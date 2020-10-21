2020 USA Votes

Maryland Man Arrested Over Biden Death Threat

By VOA News
October 21, 2020 07:48 PM
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding his campaign plane at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6, 2020.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding his campaign plane at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6, 2020.

A Maryland man was arrested and accused of making death threats against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday.
 
The suspect was identified as James Dale Reed, 42, who was also charged with threatening sexual violence against Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, in a letter he left at a neighbor’s house that bore a sign supporting the Democratic ticket.
 
The resident of Frederick, Maryland, who initially denied threatening violence against the candidates, was captured on the neighbor’s video doorbell on October 4 delivering the letter at their doorstep.
 
Prosecutors said Reed was questioned at home and later arrested after he admitted to the offense.
 
In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur said the threats were illegal, and his office takes them seriously. Hur added that his office will “hold accountable those who make them.”
 
The Secret Service has since filed a criminal complaint in federal court against Reed, who said he wrote the threatening letter because he was troubled by the political situation, according to an affidavit.
 
Reed’s action comes days after over a dozen men were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and at a time when civil rights groups warn of election-related violence.
 
This is not the first time Reed has been charged with making threatening statements. In 2014, he made similar threats to an unidentified person who was under Secret Service protection.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden's Fundraising Overshadows Trump's in Final Days of Campaign

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Maryland Man Arrested Over Biden Death Threat

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding his campaign plane at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6, 2020.

Trump Campaign Warns Biden Will Undermine American Democracy

Trump Campaign Warns Biden Will Undermine American Democracy
Africa

African Reporters Try to Unpack Complex, Contested US Election

African Reporters Try to Unpack Complex, Contested US Election

African Reporters Try to Unpack Complex, Contested US Election