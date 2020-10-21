Maryland Man Arrested Over Biden Death Threat

A Maryland man was arrested and accused of making death threats against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday.



The suspect was identified as James Dale Reed, 42, who was also charged with threatening sexual violence against Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, in a letter he left at a neighbor’s house that bore a sign supporting the Democratic ticket.



The resident of Frederick, Maryland, who initially denied threatening violence against the candidates, was captured on the neighbor’s video doorbell on October 4 delivering the letter at their doorstep.



Prosecutors said Reed was questioned at home and later arrested after he admitted to the offense.



In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur said the threats were illegal, and his office takes them seriously. Hur added that his office will “hold accountable those who make them.”



The Secret Service has since filed a criminal complaint in federal court against Reed, who said he wrote the threatening letter because he was troubled by the political situation, according to an affidavit.



Reed’s action comes days after over a dozen men were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and at a time when civil rights groups warn of election-related violence.



This is not the first time Reed has been charged with making threatening statements. In 2014, he made similar threats to an unidentified person who was under Secret Service protection.