Melania Trump Hosts Official Reopening of White House Rose Garden

By VOA News
August 23, 2020
Roses are shown as journalists tour the restored Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Aug. 22, 2020.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump hosted the official reopening of the White House Rose Garden on Saturday. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the event.

“The changes you see tonight are the result of a thoughtful and collaborative process carefully crafted with the help of scholars and experts in architecture, horticulture, design, and historic preservation,” said the first lady, who is scheduled Tuesday to deliver her Republican National Convention speech from the garden.

“The Rose Garden layout we have all come to know and treasure was designed during the [former U.S. President John F.] Kennedy administration by Bunny Mellon,” she said. “For 60 years, this space has served as the backdrop for many important events. The garden has also served as a peaceful outdoor escape for many administrations and their guests.”

The late Mellon was a famed American horticulturalist and philanthropist.

The revamping of the garden includes the planting of more pastel flowers and a limestone walking path. Other changes make the grounds more accessible to people with disabilities.

The project was paid for by private donations, but the White House has not revealed the costs.  

