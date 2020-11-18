2020 USA Votes

Michigan County Fails to Certify Vote, Stalling Outcome

By Associated Press
November 18, 2020 04:04 AM
The phrase "Count Every Vote" is projected on a giant screen organized by an advocacy group in front of the State Capitol while…
The phrase "Count Every Vote" is projected on a giant screen organized by an advocacy group in front of the State Capitol while election results in several states have yet to be finalized, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lansing, Mich.

DETROIT - Republicans in Michigan's largest county blocked the certification of local election results in a 2-2 vote along party lines that could temporarily stall official approval of Joe Biden's win in the state. 

The practical effect of the move may be a delay in ultimately blessing Biden's victory, with unofficial returns showing he defeated President Donald Trump in Michigan by 146,000 votes. Still, the failure to certify by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers is a boost for Trump. 

It could also embolden Republicans in key states to take similar measures on the way to the Electoral College's final vote on the presidential race on Dec. 14. 

Monica Palmer, a Republican on the canvassing board, said absentee poll books in certain Detroit precincts were out of balance. But Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat, said it was "reckless and irresponsible" to not certify the results. 

"It's not based upon fraud. It's absolutely human error," Kinloch said of any discrepancies. "Votes that are cast are tabulated." 

The board met after days of unsuccessful litigation filed by Republican poll challengers and Trump allies. They claimed fraud during absentee ballot counting at a Detroit convention center, but two judges found no evidence and refused to stop the canvassing process.

Protesters rally outside Michigan State Capitol building after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.
Protesters rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan, Nov. 8, 2020.

Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by more than a 2-1 margin, according to unofficial results.  

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is meeting Wednesday, but statewide certification of the election is not on the agenda. That board, too, has an even number of Republicans and Democrats.  

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Republicans in Wayne County put partisan politics above their duty. 

"Under Michigan law, the Board of State of Canvassers will now finish the job and I have every expectation they will certify the results when the job is done," she said.  

But Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis called the development a "huge win" for the president and said it could clear the way for the Republican-controlled Legislature to select electors if the state elections board, too, fails to certify the results. 

That extraordinary step, which would overturn the will of the voters in Michigan, is all but certain to not happen. Republican leaders in Lansing have expressed no appetite for it.  

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, a well-known pastor and head of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, called the Detroit-area Republican canvassers a "disgrace." 

"No matter what you do, the president of the United States will be Joseph Biden and the vice president of the United States will be for the first time in our nation's history a Black woman by the name of Kamala Harris," Anthony said on Zoom, his voice rising during a public comment period. "Put that on your ballot and cast that as a vote. Shame on you!" 

At least six lawsuits have been filed in Michigan, the latest one landing Sunday in federal court. But there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the U.S. election. 

The issues that Trump's allies have raised are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.