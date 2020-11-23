2020 USA Votes

Michigan Election Officials Certify Biden’s Win

By VOA News
Updated November 23, 2020 08:50 PM
Demonstrators in a car caravan demand the Board of State Canvassers to certify the results of the election
Demonstrators in a car caravan demand the Board of State Canvassers certify the results of the election in Lansing, Michigan, November 23, 2020.

Election officials in the U.S. Midwestern state of Michigan certified Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state, despite President Donald Trump’s challenge of Biden's November 3 presidential victory based on unfounded allegations of voter fraud. 

The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote, with one Republican abstaining. Allies of Trump had urged the board to delay the certification by two weeks to allow for an audit of votes in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit. 

The certified results show Biden beat Trump in Michigan by more than 150,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points. That margin is larger than in other states where Trump is contesting the election results, including Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. 

Tristan Taylor demonstrates in a car caravan as the Board of State Canvassers meet to certify the results of the election in Lansing, Michigan, November 23, 2020.
Tristan Taylor demonstrates in a car caravan as the Board of State Canvassers meet to certify the results of the election in Lansing, Michigan, November 23, 2020.

Trump and his legal advisers took the unusual step last week to reach out directly to Republican legislative leaders in Michigan to see if they would be willing to take steps to reverse the election results in their states. 

However, following a meeting with Trump at the White House last week, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, said in a joint statement, “As legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors.” 

They said they “have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.” 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said ahead of the White House meeting between Trump and the Michigan legislators that it was not an “advocacy meeting” and would not include campaign officials. 

Trump also personally called two Wayne County, Michigan, election officials last week who had agreed to certify results in their county. The county is Michigan’s most populous county and one that voted heavily for Biden. 

Trump’s legal team dismissed the certification, and Trump himself tweeted that he would fight on. 

The Trump administration’s efforts to contest the election results in several states have been met with legal defeats and rejection by election officials who have moved forward with confirming the results.  

Michigan’s decision to certify the results is another setback in Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results. Trump is continuing to claim he won the election, despite Biden’s unofficial 306-232 majority vote in the Electoral College.  

Trump’s legal fight against the election results has been fruitless so far, with his campaign losing or withdrawing 34 lawsuits claiming vote and vote-counting fraud in key battleground states that Biden is projected to win. 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.