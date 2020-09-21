2020 USA Votes

Nevada Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit Over Mail-in Ballots

By Reuters
September 21, 2020 07:24 PM
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, a sign indicates where mail ballots may dropped off as people wait in line at one of a…
FILE - A sign indicates where mail ballots may dropped off as people wait in line at one of the few in-person voting places during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas, June 9, 2020.

DETROIT - A federal judge in Nevada has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign that sought to block the state from sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter there, a legal victory for Democrats ahead of November's election. 

The order is the latest in a string of wins for Democrats in battleground states, including in Michigan and Pennsylvania, where courts this month ruled that mailed ballots that arrive within certain time periods after Nov. 3's Election Day must still be counted. 

Trump's campaign had argued that the Nevada law, which includes provisions mandating that ballots received up to three days after Nov. 3 be counted even if they lack a postmark, would lead to election fraud. 

Experts say election fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States, but Trump, a Republican facing off against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has repeatedly said without evidence that an expected surge in voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a rigged election. 

In an order dated Friday but released Monday, U.S. District Judge James Mahan dismissed the case, saying the campaign does not represent Nevada voters, and did not have legal standing to bring the complaint, which he called "impermissibly generalized." 

"Plaintiffs never describe how their member voters will be harmed by vote dilution where other voters will not," Mahan wrote, explaining in part his reasons for the dismissal. 

"Not only have plaintiffs failed to allege a substantial risk of voter fraud, the State of Nevada has its own mechanisms for deterring and prosecuting voter fraud," he wrote, adding that the alleged injuries were speculative. 

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Marc Elias, an elections lawyer working with Biden's campaign, said on Twitter that the ruling was a "big victory" for Democrats. 

Nevada is among eight states that plan to mail every voter a ballot. Election officials in most states have encouraged at-home voting as the highly contagious nature of the novel coronavirus has made voting in person a concern.  
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha,…
USA
White House Defends Trump's Concerns About Mail-In Voting
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien defended the president’s warning of fraud while dismissing an intel bulletin that suggested Russia is using mail-in voting to sow confusion ahead of the November election
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 10:36 PM
President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa.,…
2020 USA Votes
‘Follow Your Vote,’ Trump Tells Mail-in Ballot Voters
Election officials warn intentional double voting is illegal and safeguards are in place to prevent it  
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:58 AM
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy removes his face mask as he arrives to testify before a House Oversight and Reform Committee.
USA
US Postmaster General Tells Congress Mail-In Voting is ‘Number One Priority’
Delays in mail service have sparked protests across the United States, as well as widespread condemnation from Congressional Democrats
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:39 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Nevada Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit Over Mail-in Ballots

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, a sign indicates where mail ballots may dropped off as people wait in line at one of a…

Trump Plans to Promote 'Patriotic Education'

Trump Plans to Promote 'Patriotic Education'

Who Can Vote in US Elections?

US Voter Registration

Democrats, Republicans Clash Over Naming Supreme Court Pick Before Election

People gather at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sept. 19, 2020, in Washington.
2020 USA Votes

FBI Director Warns of 'Drumbeat' of Russian Disinformation, Stoking Trump's Ire

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia