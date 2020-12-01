2020 USA Votes

No Evidence of Fraud That Would Void Biden Victory, Barr Says

By Masood Farivar
Updated December 01, 2020 08:47 PM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump turns over the podium to U.S. Attorney General William Barr to address the coronavirus daily briefing at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2020.

WASHINGTON - In a fresh setback to President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud that would alter the outcome of the election.  

Barr, a staunch Trump ally who issued dire warnings about the possibility of voter fraud in the lead-up to the election, said in an interview with The Associated Press that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have examined complaints about fraud but have found no evidence that would change the election results.   

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told AP.   

The comments validate what state election officials and governors throughout the country have been saying for weeks, in sharp contradiction to Trump’s baseless claim that the election was rigged in favor of Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. 

Trump criticizes Justice Department

As his campaign and supporters filed numerous legal challenges to election results in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump took the Justice Department to task for failing to investigate his allegations.   

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said the Justice Department was “missing in action.”   

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” he said. “Where are they? I’ve not seen anything.”  

Trump did not immediately react to Barr’s comments. But in a statement, Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and campaign senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, said "there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation" of election fraud. 

A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to the Trump campaign’s criticism.   

Trump's 'personal lawyer'

Until recently, Barr and Trump have been such close allies and legal strategists that critics labeled him Trump’s “personal lawyer.” The two repeatedly echoed each other’s opposition to mail-in voting, saying the method would lead to rampant fraud.  

On November 9, in a departure from longstanding policy, Barr told federal prosecutors they could investigate “specific allegations” of election fraud before the results were certified. The unprecedented directive prompted the Justice Department’s top election crimes prosecutor to resign from his position.    

But no evidence of fraud was found. In the AP interview, Barr rejected a claim advanced by former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and others that rigged election systems somehow flipped millions of votes from Biden to Trump.    

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results,” Barr said.  “And the (Department of Homeland Security) and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”   

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at the watchdog group Common Cause, said Barr’s comments that the DOJ was unable to find substantive evidence of fraud could potentially put him in Trump’s crosshairs.   

Most secure election

Last week, Trump fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs after Krebs said the November 3 election was the most secure in U.S.  history.   

“The president seems to fire anybody who states a fact that he does not agree with,” Albert said.  

In its assessment of the November 3 election, Common Cause said it had uncovered instances of routine Election Day problems such as malfunctioning machines and long lines but no evidence of fraud.  

In November 2018, Trump fired Jeff Sessions, his first attorney general, in part because Sessions recused himself from the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump then tapped Barr, who had previously served as attorney general in the early 1990s, to replace Sessions. 

Albert criticized Barr for toeing Trump’s line on voter fraud before belatedly stating the obvious.    

“The attorney general has for the past month continued to help the president undermine people's confidence in the election, so I'm not going to give him a prize for telling the truth when he's told it a month late,” Albert said in an interview with VOA.  

But Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor and a former Justice Department official, welcomed Barr’s comments as a “statement grounded in reality.”   

“I’m quite glad that the leadership of the Department seems to have embraced something of a return to independence and normalcy, and that the attorney general seems to have recognized that it’s no longer in his interest to function as the president’s personal lawyer,” Levitt wrote in an email to VOA. 

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.