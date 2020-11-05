2020 USA Votes

No Matter Who Wins US Vote, Paris Wants a Reset

By Nicolas Pinault
November 05, 2020 12:44 PM
Copies of the French newspaper Le Monde with the headline "Trump-Biden: the United States is tearing itself apart" is seen at a newspaper stand in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2020.
Copies of the French newspaper Le Monde with the headline "Trump-Biden: The United States Is Tearing Itself Apart" is seen at a newspaper stand in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2020.

PARIS - As people wait to see who will be confirmed the winner of the U.S. presidential election, politicians and analysts in France discuss the ongoing process and outcome of the vote, but especially its future impact on the relationship between the two countries.

The U.S. election is all over the news in France and, since Tuesday, the French media have been covering the vote extensively.  
 
The uncertainty around the outcome is widely commented on, especially since final results were still pending more than 24 hours after polling stations closed.
 
Jean-Claude Beaujour, a lawyer and vice president of France-Ameriques, an association which promotes friendship between France and the United States, says people in France have a hard time understanding that in the United States, each of the 50 states has different legislation to organize the vote. In addition, he said, the U.S. is seen as the country of Google, the Silicon Valley, with a technological edge and that it is hard to believe that the country does not have a better and faster way of processing the election results to know who won.

After four years of a tumultuous relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron, officials in Paris say that regardless of who is sworn in as the next U.S. president, a fresh start is needed for both countries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says it is up to the American people to decide who will be president and that France will work with whoever is elected and the new administration in Washington. He stressed that Europe has been reaffirming its sovereignty over the past four years and that there will be no going back to the previous situation. Therefore, he added, a new transatlantic relationship must be built based on a new partnership.

As of Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron had not commented on any possible outcome of the U.S. vote.

 

Related Stories

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about presidential election results.
2020 USA Votes
No Winner Yet, But Biden's Lead Grows in US Presidential Election
Democratic candidate currently has 253 of 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency; President Donald Trump has 213
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 04:40 AM
Women cast their ballots at a polling station in Windham, New Hampshire, Nov. 3, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
No Systemic Problems With US Election Day Proceedings, Foreign Observers Say
It was a tough year, they agree, but OSCE observers say they saw no major flaws with the way election was conducted
Default Author Profile
By Marissa Melton
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 09:15 AM
Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following…
2020 USA Votes
No Foreign Meddling Detected in Presidential Vote, US Officials Say
Confirmation from key security agency comes as election officials tally votes, with the outcome still in the balance
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:49 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch with leaders of NATO members countries that have met their financial commitments to the the organization, in Watford, England, Dec. 4, 2019.
2020 USA Votes
How Biden and Trump Differ on Foreign Policy
At a basic level, the divide can be seen in Trump’s 'America First' doctrine and Biden’s embrace of more international cooperation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 02:21 AM
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By
Nicolas Pinault

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US Presidential Election Remains Undecided

Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

No Matter Who Wins US Vote, Paris Wants a Reset

Copies of the French newspaper Le Monde with the headline "Trump-Biden: the United States is tearing itself apart" is seen at a newspaper stand in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

No Systemic Problems With US Election Day Proceedings, Foreign Observers Say

Women cast their ballots at a polling station in Windham, New Hampshire, Nov. 3, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

No Winner Yet, But Biden's Lead Grows in US Presidential Election

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about presidential election results.

Another Night of Uncertainty as Americans Wait for Election Result

Counter-protesters, organized by Make the Road Action Nevada and PLAN Action, hold a banner during a "Stop the Steal" protest.