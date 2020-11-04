2020 USA Votes

North Dakota Candidate Wins Election After Dying of COVID

By VOA News
November 04, 2020 12:44 PM
Voters cast their ballots at socially distanced privacy booths at a early voting site inside the Bismarck Event Center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 26, 2020.
Voters cast their ballots at socially distanced privacy booths at a early voting site inside the Bismarck Event Center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 26, 2020.

Election officials in the upper midwestern state of North Dakota say a 55-year-old candidate who died of COVID-19 in early October, has been elected to a seat in the state legislature.

Officials say David Andahl, a Republican candidate for the state 8th District legislative seat, contracted the virus during a surge in infections and died October 5.  His family, in a posting to Facebook, said he suffered from other health issues that complicated his infection, though they did not elaborate.

Election officials chose to leave Andahl’s name on the ballot after the state attorney general said, should he win, his replacement could be chosen by a committee or voters could call for a special election.

Andahl had been a rancher and served on his county zoning and planning commission for 12 years. The 8th District, just north of Bismarck in central North Dakota, has two House seats, and Andahl teamed up with another candidate, Dave Nehring, to run for the spots.

In a hard-fought primary earlier this year, the two men had beaten one of North Dakota’s most influential state lawmakers, long-time state Rep. Jeff Delzer, who chaired the state House Appropriations Committee. During the campaign, Andahl won the backing of two of the state’s most influential Republicans, Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Cramer, a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, told reporters he had supported Andahl because “we need more Trump supporters in the state legislator.”

At the time Andahl became infected with COVID-19 North Dakota was facing one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in the nation.

 

Related Stories

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases on Election Day 
World’s leading country in total number of infections also topped 50,000 hospitalizations Tuesday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:05 AM
Election worker Kristen Mun from Portland empties ballots from a ballot box at the Multnomah County Elections Division.
2020 USA Votes
US Presidential Election Result Unclear as Vote Counting Continues in Key States
Several battleground states will decide election as both Trump and Biden won other states they were expected to win
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:39 PM
Oil equipment sits atop a well in western North Dakota. This region of the state features the Bakken formation -- one of the largest oil deposits in the country. Since the pandemic reached the United States in March, global travel has plummeted and the demand and price of oil has dropped to historic lows, causing thousands of workers in the oil industry to be laid off.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mask-Resistant North Dakota Town Battles Pandemic Spike 
As North Dakota recently found itself leading the country in new COVD-19 cases per capita, a historic town is stuck between a public health crisis and an economy that depends on visitors
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 02:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

Student Union

US Youth Vote of Color Highest for Democrats

Emili Prado, 21, left, legal liaison for La Colmena, a community-based organization working with immigrant workers, walk with…
2020 USA Votes

US Voters Weigh In on a Variety of Ballot Initiatives

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day inside the Ruben F. Salazar Park Recreation Center, in East Los Angeles, California, Nov. 3, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Vote Counting Continues in Tense US Presidential Race

Election workers count absentee ballots sent in for the 2020 U.S. election at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 4, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

North Dakota Candidate Wins Election After Dying of COVID

Voters cast their ballots at socially distanced privacy booths at a early voting site inside the Bismarck Event Center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 26, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Protesters Gather Near White House, No Wide Unrest Seen 

A sign is stuck on a street at Black Lives Matter Plaza after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were…