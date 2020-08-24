2020 USA Votes

Over 24 GOP Former Members of Congress Join 'Republicans for Biden'

By VOA News
August 24, 2020 11:53 AM
FILE - Former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ).
FILE - Former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

As the Republican National Convention got under way Monday, Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, alongside more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign announced that the former lawmakers joined its new “Republicans for Biden” program, also launched Monday, part of the campaign’s efforts to engage with Republicans considering voting for Biden. 

Several of those on  Biden campaign’s list had previously announced their support for the former vice president, including former Pennsylvania Representative Charlie Dent and former senators Gordon Humphrey and John Warner, of New Hampshire and Virginia respectively.

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in Wilmington, Delaware
Accepting Nomination, Biden Calls on Americans to Unite
Former vice president says that by defeating Trump, the US can ‘overcome this season of darkness in America’

Most notable was Jeff Flake, who clashed with President Donald Trump during his time in the Senate and has made headlines since for his vocal opposition to the president.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post last September, Flake pushed Republicans not to support Trump’s bid for a second term, writing that the president had “proved to be so manifestly undeserving of the highest office that we have.”

Flake was expected to make remarks Monday afternoon on his support for Biden, according to the Biden campaign.

The announcement was the latest in the Biden campaign’s strategy to attract moderate and conservative voters by showcasing notable Republican supporters. 

Among the Republicans who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week were former governors John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman, of Ohio and New Jersey respectively, former Secretary of State Colin Power and former New York Representative Susan Molinari.

 
In a statement to Fox News, the Trump campaign dismissed the Monday announcement of Republican support for Biden.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own,” said Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh.

“President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump’s record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November.”

The Trump campaign will feature some of its own converts at the Republican National Convention, including New Jersey Representative Jeff Van Drew, who said last year he was switching to the Republican Party. Trump himself is scheduled to appear on every night of the convention.

Related Stories

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Outlines COVID Plan As Experts Warn of Global Food Shortages
Biden’s COVID plan includes national mask mandate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 06:51
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the DNC.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden: Trump 'Walked Away' from COVID Crisis
Democratic presidential nominee says Trump listens to ‘crazy things’ instead of science
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 23:45
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Over 24 GOP Former Members of Congress Join 'Republicans for Biden'

FILE - Former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

US Republican Party History

The US Republican Party
2020 USA Votes

Trump to Hold Center Stage at Republican National Convention 

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee (RNC) winter meeting in Washington.
USA

Long-serving Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Steps Down

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington

RNC Kicks Off in Charlotte, North Carolina

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he addresses delegates during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016.