Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner of Presidential Election

By VOA News
November 24, 2020 01:38 PM
FILE - People gather as they celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020.

The governor of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in the state.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that the Pennsylvania Department of State had certified the election results for president and vice president. "As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Biden’s win denies Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to President Donald Trump, who has made the state the centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal campaign to overturn the November 3 election results.

The certified results say Biden won 3.46 million votes in the state, while Trump captured 3.38 million and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen 79,000.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes over Hillary Clinton.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listen during a videoconference meeting.
US Agency Ascertains Biden as Election Winner, Lets Transition Begin
The move clears the way for the start of the transition of Trump's administration and allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over January 20

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that state elections officials and poll workers are “the true heroes of our democracy” after working “extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely.”

A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday that would have stopped the certification of the election in Pennsylvania, saying the suit lacked evidence and offered only “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots are valid even if a voter did not completely fill out the outer envelope.

VOA News

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.