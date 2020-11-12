2020 USA Votes

Pope Francis Congratulates President-elect Biden

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 05:01 PM
Pope Francis shakes hands with US vice president Joe Biden as he takes part at a congress on the progress of regenerative…
FILE - On April 29, 2016, Pope Francis shakes hands with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

Pope Francis applauded Joe Biden’s projected U.S. presidential victory and offered him blessings during a phone conversation Thursday, according to Biden’s transition team.

“The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation and common bonds of humanity around the world,” the transition team said in a statement.

Biden also expressed a desire to collaborate with the pope to advance “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is the second Catholic to be elected U.S. president. Democrat John F. Kennedy was the first to win the White House, in 1960.

The president-elect has also spoken this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Related Stories

Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, Nov. 11, 2020.
Europe
Pope Francis Renews Catholic Church’s Commitment to Uproot Sexual Abuse
Pledge by Pope Francis comes one day after Vatican released much-anticipated report on years of cover-up by high-rankling church members
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:47 AM
Pope Francis arrives at the Paul VI Hall for the weekly general audience, keeping a distance from faithful due to the…
Europe
Pope Francis Focused on Fighting Vatican Corruption
The pope says he will not be brought down by criticism in the fight
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 04:36 PM
FILE - Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory poses for a portrait following Mass at St. Augustine Church in Washington, June 2, 2019.
Europe
Pope Names 13 New Cardinals, Includes WDC Archbishop Gregory 
Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red hat
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 09:08 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Pope Francis Congratulates President-elect Biden

Pope Francis shakes hands with US vice president Joe Biden as he takes part at a congress on the progress of regenerative…

What Will Happen to US-Russia Relations Under Biden?

What Will Happen to US-Russia Relations Under Biden?

What Is a Peaceful Transfer of Power?

Explainer: Peaceful Transfer of Power
USA

After Trump, Southeast Asia Craves Reliable Ally in Biden

A screen shows a broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.
2020 USA Votes

Grief, Anger, Disbelief: Trump Voters Face Biden's Victory

Joan Martin poses for a portrait on the front porch of her home in Picayune, Miss., Nov. 11, 2020.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.