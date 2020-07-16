2020 USA Votes

Rapper Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Presidential Ballot 

By Associated Press
July 16, 2020 12:48 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019, US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at…
FILE - Rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA in New York City, Nov. 6, 2019.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rap superstar Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline. 

But confusion remains over whether he's actually running.  

A representative for West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday afternoon, which was the deadline for a spot on the state's Nov. 3 presidential ballot, said Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr. He was one of three independent presidential candidates to pay the filing fee prior to the deadline, she added. The others were concert pianist Jade Simmons and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce. 

The filing came a day after New York Magazine's  "Intelligencer" quoted West adviser Steve Kramer saying "he's out" and noting that the staff he had hired were disappointed. 

However, TMZ reported that the West campaign had filed a "Statement of Organization" Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, stating that a Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for a West candidacy. 

West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it's unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. 

FILE - Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4. Days later, he told Forbes magazine that he, who once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share "dragon energy," was "taking the red hat off" — a reference to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" cap. 

West, who said that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told the magazine that he planned to model his White House on the fictional land in "Black Panther" if he won the presidency, adding "Let's get back to Wakanda." 

Related Stories

FILE - Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Oct., 11, 2018.
US Politics
Kanye West Breaks Ranks with Trump, Vows to Win Presidential Race
West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 09:57
FILE - Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 5, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kanye West? The Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All Got PPP Loans
The government's small business lending program has benefited millions of companies, with the goal of minimizing the number of layoffs Americans have suffered in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the recipients include many you probably wouldn't have expected
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:18
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019, US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at…
USA
Kanye West Wants the Oval Office
Entertainer says he’s running for president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/04/2020 - 23:54
AP logo
By
Associated Press