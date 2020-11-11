2020 USA Votes

Republicans Secure Half of Total US Senate Seats

By Ken Bredemeier
November 11, 2020 06:47 PM
A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.
A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska won reelection Wednesday, assuring Republicans of at least 50 seats in the 100-member Senate for the next two years, while leaving control of the chamber uncertain until two runoff elections are held in Georgia in early January.

After slow vote-counting in the northwestern-most state of the U.S. after the November 3 election, news media concluded that Sullivan had an insurmountable lead over Al Gross, an orthopedic surgeon who ran as an independent candidate with Democratic support. The contest was called with Sullivan, a conservative, ahead by 20 percentage points.

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington…
FILE - Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2020.

With Republicans assured of at least half the Senate seats, attention now turns to the two January 5 runoff elections in the southern state of Georgia.

Two conservative Republican lawmakers — Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — now hold the two seats, but both failed in separate contests last week to win a majority, forcing them into the runoffs.

Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, an investigative journalist who narrowly lost a 2017 race for a seat in the House of Representatives before trying to oust Perdue from the Senate seat he has held since 2015.

Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport Monday, Nov. 2,…
FILE - Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks at Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2020.
Democratic candidate for Senate Jon Ossoff points to a reporters after a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Atlanta…
FILE - Democratic candidate for Senate Jon Ossoff points after a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2020.


Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat in early 2020, is facing Raphael Warnock, a progressive Democrat who is senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Warnock led a multi-candidate field in last week's voting, with Loeffler second, but he finished well short of the majority he needed to avoid a runoff. In their initial contest last week, Perdue narrowly led Ossoff, but a third candidate won enough votes to keep both Perdue and Ossoff from hitting 50%.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler gestures to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally Wednesday,…
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler gestures at a campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2020.
Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks during a rally, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo…
FILE - Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2020.

As it stands, Democrats will hold at least 48 seats in the Senate over the next two years, a net gain of one seat after losing one and gaining two in last week's voting.

If Republicans retain either of the Georgia seats or both, they will hold a majority in the Senate for the next two years. But if Ossoff and Warnock were both to win, there would be a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats.

In the case of a tie vote in the Senate, the decisive vote is cast by the vice president, in this case Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Democrats would thus be able to secure a majority on all the chamber's committees that consider legislation and approve the president's appointments to key government positions and judgeships on federal courts.

Such a legislative majority, if Democrats voted as a bloc, would give President-elect Joe Biden a chance to win approval for his legislative agenda on a host of issues.

But if Republicans retain control of the Senate, coupled with continued Democratic control of the House of Representatives that is already assured, the prospective Biden administration and fractious lawmakers likely would be forced into extensive negotiations over such contentious issues as taxes, immigration, health care and more. 
 

Related Stories

Murad Awawdeh, right, with the New York Immigration Coalition, speaks at a rally asking President-elect Joe Biden to prioritize…
Immigration
US Immigration Policy Changes Expected Under Biden
He could overturn many guidelines using executive orders, but others will require more than a policy declaration, experts say
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:23 PM
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in…
2020 USA Votes
US State of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote Recount
Biden, narrowly ahead, is looking to be the first Democrat to win the southern U.S. state since 1992
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 02:23 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Meets with His Presidential Transition Advisers
President-elect continues to plan for taking control of American government when he is inaugurated on January 20, 2021 as President Trump claims vote fraud cost him election
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:16 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US President-Elect Joe Biden Talks with More World Leaders

Copies of the Korean version of the autobiography of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden are displayed at a bookstore in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Names Chief of Staff as Trump Seeks to Overturn Election Results

Vice President Joe Biden, with, from left, Rabih Torbay, vice president of the International Medical Corps; Gayle Smith special…

Where US Election Results and Lawsuits Stand

U.S. President Donald Trump turns after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider on Veterans Day.
2020 USA Votes

Republicans Secure Half of Total US Senate Seats

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Facebook Extends Ban on US Political Ads for Another Month

FILE - Political ads displayed on Facebook are seen on a computer screen in New York City, Oct. 31, 2019.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.