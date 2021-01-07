2020 USA Votes

Some at US Capitol Riot Fired After Internet Detectives Identify Them

By Reuters
January 07, 2021 07:54 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber as violence erupted at the Capitol after…
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber as violence erupted at the Capitol following a breach of security, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities.

The District of Columbia Police Department released photos of people in Wednesday's melee and potential charges against them. Sixty-eight people were arrested after angry protesters stormed the building, breaking windows, damaging fixtures and stealing furnishings.

The FBI also asked the public to help it identify rioters, a call that drew ribbing on social media in light of the prolific coverage of the event, including selfies posted by participants and videos of President Donald Trump's supporters at area hotels before the attack.

Some individuals who had previously been photographed at Trump rallies and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement were quickly identified. Online detectives focused their efforts on others.

"Let's name and shame them!" read one Twitter thread devoted to outing participants.

One of the people shown in the D.C. police photos wore his work identification badge inside the Capitol and was identified and fired by his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick, Maryland.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the company said in a statement, without naming the man.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the…
FILE - Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

Libby Andrews, a real estate agent from Chicago, was fired by @properties and removed from its website, even though she had done nothing wrong and had not entered the Capitol, she said in an interview.

"I'm a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president," Andrews said.

Andrews said she had climbed the steps of the Capitol without encountering security, posted selfies from the scene on Instagram, sang the national anthem and then moved on.

Rick Saccone, an adjunct professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, resigned after the college reviewed a video he posted on Facebook from the scene.

"As a result of that investigation, Dr. Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately," the college said in a statement.

Saccone, reached by phone, confirmed his resignation and said he did not see acts of violence and never crossed the threshold of the Capitol. Saccone said he deleted the video, which could not be viewed Thursday.

Paul Davis, a lawyer at Westlake, Texas-based Goosehead Insurance, used a social media account to broadcast his participation at the Capitol, saying that he had been teargassed.

A Goosehead spokesperson confirmed David had been fired.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.