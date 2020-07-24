2020 USA Votes

States Sue Trump Over Order to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants from U.S. House Seat Counts

By Reuters
July 24, 2020 08:42 PM
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 24, 2020…
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., July 24, 2020.

NEW YORK - A coalition of 35 U.S. states, cities and counties sued U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday over his directive not to count undocumented immigrants when apportioning seats for the House of Representatives, a move that critics have said is designed to help Republicans.

Trump's plan, announced on Tuesday, could exclude several million people when determining how to apportion the 435 House seats, starting with the 2022 midterm elections. It could cause a few House seats to shift from Democratic-leaning states with large immigrant populations to Republican-leaning states.

The apportionment is also a basis for determining electoral votes for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.

Among the mostly Democratic-leaning plaintiffs are New York state, the most populous plaintiff, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The White House declined to comment.

In the complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the plaintiffs called Trump's plan unconstitutional because everyone in the country must be counted regardless of their legal status.

They said this has been true since slavery was abolished in the 1860s, and that the Constitution requires a count based on the "whole number of persons" in each state, as counted in each decennial U.S. census.

The census is also a basis for allocating federal funds, and the plaintiffs said Trump's directive could hurt communities by deterring immigrants from responding to the census now under way.

In announcing the directive, Trump said "person" had "never been understood to include ... every individual physically present within a state's boundaries."

Alleged efforts to conceal the number of undocumented immigrants, he said, were "part of a broader left-wing effort" to erode the rights of American citizens, "and I will not stand for it."

Trump has made curbing legal and illegal immigration a focus of his presidency. He is seeking reelection and has trailed Democrat Joe Biden in some recent polls.  

Related Stories

U.S. President Trump hosts executive order signing ceremony at the White House in Washington
USA
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Lower Prescription Drug Prices
Wall Street analysts were skeptical that the directives would have much effect on drugmakers and said they could prove difficult to implement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 19:53
FILE - President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive for the Presidential nauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
2020 USA Votes
Obama Blasts Trump, Praises Biden in New 2020 Campaign Video
Former White House partners used an interview-style conversation to amplify Biden's arguments against Trump, with Obama emphasizing Biden's experience and personal attributes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 16:26
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his Manhattan apartment.
USA
Trump's Ex-Lawyer Leaves Prison for Home Confinement
US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released by 2pm Friday saying he had never seen such a gag provision in his 21 years on the bench and that he considered it to be retaliation for planning to publish a book about Trump
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 16:13
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The Pentagon…
USA
Senate Passes $740 Billion Defense Bill, Bucking Trump on Confederate Names
The vote was 86-14, one of the few times the Republican-led Senate has broken from the president
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 18:03
Reuters logo
By
Reuters