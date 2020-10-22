2020 USA Votes

Theater World to Unite for Get-Out-The-Vote Event on Oct. 29

By Associated Press
October 22, 2020 02:42 PM
FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Lynn Nottage introduces a performance by the cast of "Sweat" at the 71st annual Tony…
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner playwright Lynn Nottage along with Playwright Danai Gurira and Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry are spearheading a night of music and short monologues as part of a national get-out-the-vote effort.

The hourlong, nonpartisan "Act Out: Vote 2020" will be performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ryan J. Haddad, Brian Tyree Henry, Lloyd Knight, Sandra Oh and Ephraim Skyes. The event will be available to stream for free at ActOutVote2020 on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET and then live on YouTube until Nov. 2.

The hourlong, nonpartisan "Act Out: Vote 2020" will be performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ryan J. Haddad, Brian Tyree Henry, Lloyd Knight, Sandra Oh and Ephraim Skyes. The event will be available to stream for free at ActOutVote2020 on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET and then live on YouTube until Nov. 2.

"Voting matters for every election," said Nottage in a statement, "but this Nov. 3 is even more important. We believe that if the entire theatrical community — a community that has been shut down for 6 months and will be shut down for a year more — voted, we could help make real, necessary change."

In addition to Nottage and Gurira, the writers include Luis Alfaro, Ngozi Anyanwu, Will Arbery, Jocelyn Bioh, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ryan J. Haddad, David Henry Hwang, Lisa Kron, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Martha Redbone, Heidi Schreck and Rhiana Yazzie.

Gurira, in a statement, said the effort "is our attempt to amplify American voices in this pivotal moment in history, and we implore everyone to make their voices heard and go out and vote!"

There are dozens of participating theaters, including the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Alley Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, Guthrie Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh Public Theater, The Public Theater, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Each theater will provide voting information specific to their state, assisted by When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Michelle Obama to increase participation in every election.

