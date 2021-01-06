2020 USA Votes

Thousands Storm US Capitol in ‘Shameful Assault . . . on Our Democracy’

By Ken Bredemeier
January 06, 2021 10:53 PM
A pro-Trump mob storms the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Thousands of flag-waving supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump swarmed over the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate their chambers and delaying by several hours a normally routine procedure clearing the way for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced after hours of chaos around the white-columned edifice that police had secured the area and legislators would reconvene to continue the work of certifying the Electoral College vote that determines the next president.

“Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy,” Pelosi said. “It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden,” she said.

Hours earlier, U.S. television audiences were riveted by live images of closely packed rioters clambering over the exterior of the building, which includes both the House and the Senate. Hundreds more pushed past Capitol Police and poured into the building.

“Where are they?” a Trump supporter demanded as some tried to break down the doors of the House of Representatives chamber.

Rep. Scott Peters, a California Democrat, told reporters he was in the House chamber when the mob began storming it. He said security officers urged lawmakers to put on gas masks and herded them into a corner of the massive room.

Violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump storms the US Capitol.

“When we got over to other side of the gallery, the Republican side, they made us all get down, you could see that they were fending off some sort of assault, it looked like,” he said. “They had a piece of furniture up against the door, the door, the entry to the floor from the Rotunda, and they had guns pulled.”

"And they just told us to take our pins off," he added, referring to lapel pins members wear so Capitol Police can quickly identify them. The lawmakers were later evacuated.

News channels showed photographs of plainclothes police officers with handguns drawn, guarding House members as rioters tried to break through a door. A woman was shot in the melee and later died, a spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said, adding late Wednesday that no other details were available.

Once inside, one Trump supporter sat in the chair where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding over the Electoral College discussions before they were interrupted, apparently taking selfies with his phone.

By 5 p.m. local time, Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said the protest had been declared a riot, and at least 13 arrests had been made. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 p.m. curfew, and the D.C. National Guard was activated.

Elsewhere, a pipe bomb was found and safely detonated outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of the nearby Democratic National Committee, according to The New York Times. Both are within blocks of the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump had encouraged the crowd to march on the Capitol in a fiery midday speech outside the White House, telling his supporters they needed to be strong in order to keep him in office. “We will never give up, we will never concede,” he said.

The outgoing president tweeted twice during the protest, asking his supporters to go home but assuring them of his affection and repeating his unfounded claims that the election had been stolen from him.

As the mayhem accelerated in and around the Capitol building, Trump tweeted a video urging the mob to remain peaceful and respect the police.

“No violence!” Trump said. “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Biden, from his transition hub in the eastern state of Delaware, said, "At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault" and called on Trump to go on national TV and fulfill his obligation as commander in chief to call off the mob.

As he walked out of the Capitol, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said he had lived in Latin America and “always assumed it could never happen here.”

“We’ve known for years that our democracy was in peril, and this is hopefully the worst and final moment of it,” Himes said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
Ken Bredemeier, a veteran, award-winning Washington reporter and editor at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune in years past, is a national and international writer for Voice of America.
 

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.