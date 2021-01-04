2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Campaign in Crucial Georgia On Eve of Senate Runoff Elections

By VOA News
January 04, 2021 09:47 AM
FILE PHOTO: Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta and Jon Ossoff
FILE PHOTO: Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, GA.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are each appearing in the southern state of Georgia Monday, the final day of campaigning before elections for two seats that will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
 
Trump is going to the town of Dalton for an evening rally as he backs Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
 
Biden will be in Atlanta to boost Jon Ossoff’s bid to unseat Perdue and the Reverend Raphael Warnock’s challenge of Loeffler.
 

Georgia Senate Runoff Candidates

Both elections went to a runoff after no candidate earned a majority of votes on November 3.
 
Georgia has been a focus of Trump’s repeated, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
 
State election officials, including Republicans, have affirmed the count was accurate, and multiple courts have rejected Trump campaign legal challenges.
 
The issue gained more prominence Sunday with the Washington Post releasing an audio recording of a Saturday phone call featuring Trump pleading with the state’s top election official to find him enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden in Georgia.
 

In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that…
Trump, in Phone Call, Pleaded with Georgia Officials to Overturn His Loss
‘I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have’ president is heard saying

If both Democrats win Tuesday, the party will become the majority in the Senate with the two sides each holding 50 seats and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.   
 
A Republican win in either race leaves a divided government, with Republicans controlling the Senate and Democrats holding the White House and House of Representatives.
 

In the November election, Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in a presidential race since 1992.
 
There were about 5 million votes cast in Georgia for the November vote, with 3.6 million in early ballots.  In the runoff, just more than 3 million voters cast their ballot early.
 
Early voters strongly favored Democrats in November, making the in-person voting Tuesday crucial for the Republicans.

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump talks on the telephone in the Oval Office of the White House.
In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that…
VOA logo
VOA News

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.