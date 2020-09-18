2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Question Each Other’s Fitness for Office

By Steve Herman
September 18, 2020 01:09 AM
Vice President Joe Biden President Donald Trump
FILE - Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump and his election challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Thursday accused each other as being unfit for office.

Trump, who is 74, characterized his 78-year-old opponent as “shot” and “weak” and alleged that “something is off” with Biden’s mental state.

Speaking at a political rally in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin, 47 days before the election, the Republican president added that Biden “doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Biden, in Pennsylvania, criticized Trump as being “totally irrational” in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and discouraging people from following the scientific advice of the government’s own health experts.

“You’ve got to level with the American people — shoot from the shoulder,” said Biden. “The president should step down.”

If Trump had acted earlier, he would have saved thousands of American lives from the coronavirus, according to Biden.

“He knew it and he did nothing,” Biden said. “It’s close to criminal.”

"I've been doing this a long time. I never, ever thought I would see such a thoroughly, totally irresponsible administration,” said Biden.

While Biden was still at the drive-in event organized and broadcast live by CNN from the parking lot of baseball stadium in Moosic, Pennsylvania, Trump took to the podium at an airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, with Air Force One as his backdrop.

Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are battleground states for the November 3 election.

In recent weeks in Pennsylvania, polls have shown Trump closing the gap with Biden, who still holds approximately a lead of 4 percentage points.

In Wisconsin, an average of major recent polls indicates Biden leading Trump by nearly 7 points.

Trump, speaking to an estimated crowd of 1,000 people, quickly made note of Biden’s event, which overlapped his, creating a split screen moment for political junkies.

"He's up there tonight getting softball questions from (program host) Anderson Cooper," said the president. “They don't ask me questions like that."

Trump hurled insults throughout his 90-minute rally at the former vice president and the Democratic Party nominee’s running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

“Wait till you see what (Vice President) Mike Pence does to her in the debates,” said Trump.

Pence and Harris are scheduled to face off in one debate of the vice-presidential candidates in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 7.

Trump and Biden are to spar in person three times before the November election. Their first debate will be on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I have gone back and talked about and looked at not only the things he said, but making sure I can concisely say what I’m for and what I’m going to do,” Biden said about his preparation for the debates.

Biden said there is not yet a person in his campaign playing Trump for the debate preparation.

“There are a couple of people, they ask me questions if they were like as if they were President Trump,” said the former vice president. “But I’m looking forward to it.”

Trump, earlier this week, when asked how we was getting ready for the encounters with Biden said he is following his normal routine “by just doing what I’m doing.”

Patsy Widakuswara in Mosinee, Wisconsin, contributed to this story.

 

Related Stories

Voters work on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mississippi is one of several states…
2020 USA Votes
Russia Leading 'Drumbeat' of Disinformation Ahead of US Presidential Election
FBI Director Christopher Wray tells US lawmakers Moscow has been 'very, very active' on social media, other platforms in effort to sway November 3 vote
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 09:45 PM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump's Advantage Over Biden on Economy Slipping
Democratic challenger erases some of the president's polling lead on economic issues
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 02:30 PM
Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks
00:02:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks
Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump’s approach to combating the pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out plans for developing and distributing a vaccine if he wins in the November election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:55 AM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, in Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Counters Trump With COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan of His Own
Democratic Party’s challenger for presidency rolls out his plan hours after US government outlined its strategy for deploying coronavirus vaccine doses
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 03:36 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Battleground State of Michigan Key in 2020 Path to White House

Battleground State of Michigan Key in 2020 Path to White House

Battleground State of Michigan Key in 2020 Path to White House
2020 USA Votes

Russia Leading 'Drumbeat' of Disinformation Ahead of US Presidential Election

Voters work on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mississippi is one of several states…
2020 USA Votes

US Judge Blocks Postal Service Changes That Slowed Mail

Postal workers load packages in their mail delivery vehicles at the Panorama city post office on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in the…
2020 USA Votes

Trump's Advantage Over Biden on Economy Slipping

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.