2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaign Files Another Election Lawsuit, Suffers More Legal Defeats

By Reuters
December 05, 2020 12:14 AM
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Trump protest in Atlanta, Georgia
FILE - A cutout of US President Donald Trump is pictured as supporters take part in a protest against the results of the 2020 US presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2020.

Donald Trump's campaign said it filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court on Friday seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there, the latest in a series of legal challenges aimed at reversing his loss that have so far gone nowhere.

The Trump campaign said in a statement its new lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, like Trump, and other state officials have said repeatedly they have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's team and various individuals backing him have suffered a string of legal defeats around the country, including in cases filed in Nevada and Wisconsin that sought court orders to reverse those states' election results.

President-elect Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes - against the 270 required - to Trump's 232.

A district judge in Nevada on Friday dismissed a case brought by would-be Republican presidential electors and said they must pay defendants' legal costs after failing "to meet their burden to provide credible and relevant evidence to substantiate" any of the lawsuit's claims.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision declined to act on a case that sought to have the court nullify the presidential election in the state and pave the way for the state legislature to choose Wisconsin's 10 presidential electors.

"Such a move would appear to be unprecedented in American history," Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in his concurring opinion of four justices issued on Friday.

Trump's campaign has spent nearly $9 million on its unsuccessful bid to overturn the results of the election, including nearly $2.3 million to lawyers and consultants.

The campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised at least $207.5 million since Election Day, much of it from solicitations asking for donations to an "Official Election Defense Fund."

The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities through Trump's new political action committee, which could fuel his future political endeavors.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou…
USA
Trump Signs Anti-Doping Act Into Law
It lets prosecutors seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:09 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Citizens United President David Bossie speaks during an Arizona Republican Party news…
USA
Pentagon Installs 2 Trump Allies on Defense Advisory Board
They are Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:34 PM
FILE - U.S. Army soldiers discuss security operations during a patrol in Somalia in December 2019. (Nick Kibbey/U.S. Air Force)
Africa
Trump Orders Most American Troops to Leave Somalia
Pentagon says in a short statement that 'a majority' of US troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 07:38 PM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday, Dec. 4…
2020 USA Votes
Pence Visits Georgia as Calm Before Potential Trump Storm
The vice president is campaigning Friday with Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 04:11 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Officially Secures Enough Electors to Become President

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew…
2020 USA Votes

Who’s in Georgia’s US Senate Election Runoffs?

Map of Atlanta, Georgia
2020 USA Votes

Biden Plans Scaled-back Inauguration to Avoid Spreading Coronavirus in Crowds

President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about…
2020 USA Votes

Pence Visits Georgia as Calm Before Potential Trump Storm

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on COVID-19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday, Dec. 4…
US Politics

Among First Acts, Biden to Call for 100 Days of Mask-Wearing

President-elect Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.