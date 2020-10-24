2020 USA Votes

Trump Casts Vote in Florida Before Hitting Campaign Trail

By VOA News
October 24, 2020 09:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club, in The Villages, Florida, Oct. 23, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump casts his ballot for the November 3 presidential election in his adopted home state of Florida Saturday while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spends the day focusing on the key swing state of Pennsylvania.
 
Trump, who switched his official residence from New York to Florida last year, votes early in the day in West Palm Beach after spending the night at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort.  
 
The president then addresses crowds at rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2020.
Former Vice President Biden, meanwhile, holds drive-in events in Bucks County, a suburban Philadelphia county that Hillary Clinton captured by a slim margin in 2016, and in nearby Luzerne County. Former President Barack Obama won Luzerne County twice before voters there cast ballots overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.
 
Biden’s campaign also seeks voter support Saturday in the key state of Florida, with Obama holding a drive-in rally in North Miami on behalf of his former vice president.
 
Although the presidential election is less than two weeks away, more than 52 million people have already voted. Another 100 million or so are expected to cast ballots before a winner is declared. 
 

